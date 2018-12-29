Hiring of graduates in midst of revolution

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
ORGANISATIONS spend much time, effort and resources in recruiting the best of each graduate cohort. So talent professionals need to keep tabs on the next wave of changes to impact graduate recruitment so that they can continue to optimise their outcomes. Here are five major changes that will
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg