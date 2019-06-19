You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Historic US drug bust nets 16 tonnes of cocaine

Wed, Jun 19, 2019 - 7:12 AM

nwy_MSC_190619_35_2x.jpg
US authorities said Tuesday they had seized around 16 tonnes of cocaine with an estimated street value of over US$1 billion in a historic drug bust aboard a ship at the port of Philadelphia.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] US authorities said Tuesday they had seized around 16 tonnes of cocaine with an estimated street value of over US$1 billion in a historic drug bust aboard a ship at the port of Philadelphia.

"This is one of the largest drug seizures in United States history," tweeted William McSwain, the US attorney for the Eastern District of Philadelphia.

"Members of the ship's crew have been arrested and federally charged" following the drug bust at Philadelphia's Packer Marine Terminal, Mr McSwain's office said on Twitter.

The drugs were found in seven containers aboard the MSC Gayane cargo ship, which was leaving for Europe after having previously called in Chile, Panama and the Bahamas, according to local media.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Images broadcast on local television showed vehicles from the US Customs and Border Protection on the wharves of the port, and four agents boarding the large container ship.

The prosecutor's office did not immediately confirm this information.

The bust comes after US authorities seized nearly 1.5 tonnes of cocaine in March - the biggest haul in nearly 25 years at the port of New York/Newark.

In a 2018 report, the US Drug Enforcement Agency said that cocaine use in the US had continued to increase in 2016 and 2017, and that 93 per cent of the drug distributed in the country comes from Colombia, while four per cent is from Peru.

The United States, the world's largest consumer of illegal drugs, is also currently experiencing a deadly epidemic of opioid use.

Deaths from drug overdoses in the United States hit an average of 197 a day in 2017, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

AFP

Government & Economy

Johnson fends off dwindling British PM rivals in TV debate

Merkel says she's 'fine' after trembling spell

UK's Corbyn to back second Brexit referendum: The Times

Trump-Xi meeting planned for G-20 raises hope for trade truce

Demoting your staff? Think again

COC raises concerns about charities that branch into business

Editor's Choice

BT_20190619_PRESG17I4E8_3812564.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Garage

Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals

nwy_lawyers_190619_14_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Demoting your staff? Think again

nwy_SGX_190619_15_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX's move to suspend stocks a case of 'damned if you do, damned if you don't'

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Angel investing: How risky is it for an investor?
3 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
4 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
5 Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

Must Read

BT_20190619_PRESG17I4E8_3812564.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Garage

Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals

nwy_lawyers_190619_14_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Demoting your staff? Think again

BT_20190619_ABEVONIK19_3812605.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Evonik to make more animal feed ingredients here

nwy_SINGAPORE SKYLINE_190619_13_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SMEs' next big investment push: transformative technology

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening