You are here

Home > Government & Economy

HK's Q1 GDP growth slows to near decade low

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

HONG KONG'S economy grew at its slowest annual pace in nearly 10 years in the first quarter, an advance government estimate showed on Thursday, hit by a slowdown in exports and investment.

The Asian financial centre has been buffeted by China's slowing economy and the US-China trade war, along with cooling property prices and volatile stock markets.

The economy grew 0.5 per cent in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, the weakest increase since the third quarter of 2009, compared with a revised 1.2 per cent pace of growth in the final quarter of 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This was the first time the government has released a preliminary reading on gross domestic product (GDP).

On a quarterly basis, the economy expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.2 per cent after contracting a revised 0.5 per cent in the fourth quarter.

"Total exports of goods weakened further in the first quarter, similar to the situation in many other Asian economies," a government spokesman said in a statement. "Exports of services also recorded decelerated growth, yet sustained expansion of inbound tourism continued to provide support."

Private consumption grew marginally and overall investment expenditure contracted as business sentiment had turned cautious since the latter part of 2018, the spokesman said.

Paul Tang, chief economist of Bank of East Asia, said the economy looked set to improve in the near future thanks to the positive wealth effect from stronger stock and property markets.

"We are quite sure the performance in the first quarter is the worse, and a recovery in the second half will become more obvious," Mr Tang said, adding that positive signs in Sino-US trade talks and a stabilising Chinese economy were lending support to business confidence.

Hong Kong's financial secretary Paul Chan said on his blog on Sunday that first-quarter growth would be modest on a year-on-year basis and would be much lower than the fourth quarter amid increased uncertainties in the political and economic environment.

In February, Mr Chan forecast the city's economy would expand 2-3 per cent this year, compared with 3 per cent in 2018. He also predicted growth would average 3 per cent from 2020-2023.

Though the coastal city's share of China's trade has declined with the rise of mega-ports on the mainland, its open economy remains highly vulnerable to external risks. In addition to trade, it is highly reliant on tourists and investmenddt flows from China.

"If the trade issues could be resolved to some extent and part or all of the tariffs previously imposed could be lifted, global economic sentiment will be boosted, facilitating the growth of Hong Kong's economy," Mr Chan said. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Asia's factories 'bottoming out' but stimulus may still provide relief

Goldilocks growth

Bigger S$3.68m scheme launched to boost tech use by Singapore law firms

Foreign government leases at Trump World Tower stir more emoluments concerns

Facebook to create privacy positions under FTC settlement

Consortium sees US$18b gain from Jakarta rail spin-offs

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
4 Savings hacks for millennials and more
5 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent

Must Read

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_MAS_020519_77.jpg
May 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS, Bank of Canada trial could herald cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments

May 2, 2019
Real Estate

'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening