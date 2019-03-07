You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Home-based entrepreneurship boosts business creation, especially for HDB owners: study

Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 1:48 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

A HOME-BASED entrepreneurship scheme by the Singapore government has effectively promoted business creation activities among businesses permitted to operate in residential properties, a National University of Singapore Business School study has found.

The Home Office Scheme, introduced in late 2001, allows applicants to run a small business from their private homes or Housing Development Board (HDB) flats.

Compared to businesses that cannot be run from home, the creation of new businesses under the scheme rose by 23 per cent. The effect was most pronounced among entrepreneurs living in HDB flats. The study said that the scheme reduced entry cost, which was a barrier to new business creation, and promoted entrepreneurship at home.

The findings showed that firms created under the scheme had higher productivity, lower risk and a higher survival rate. Firms that were created after the scheme was introduced had a lower exit rate of 29 per cent relative to other firms created before the scheme.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to the study, the scheme also affected the quality of newly created businesses under it. These new businesses were larger and had longer survival rates. Furthermore, new entrants were more likely to become "serial entrepreneurs" who would start second and subsequent businesses.

The top five most popular Home Office Scheme businesses are in computer programming, office administration, financial service and insurance auxiliary activities, financial service activities, and wholesale trade.

The study was co-authored by Sumit Agarwal, Low Tuck Kwong distinguished professor in finance; and Sing Tien Foo, dean’s chair and director of Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies (IRES); together with Song Chang Cheng, assistant professor from Singapore Management University; and Zhang Jian, assistant professor from the Hong Kong Baptist University.

Using housing type as a proxy for entrepreneurs facing financial constraint, the study found that businesses in the treatment group attracted more entrepreneurs living in HDB flats. This indicated that reducing entry cost to start a business was important to encourage firm creation.

Prof Agarwal said: “A key barrier to starting a business is cost, such as space rental and purchase of office equipment. Lowering such fixed costs not only encourages those with limited resources to enter the market, it also enables businesses to operate in a leaner way and survive longer.”

He added: “With lowered barriers, individuals can put concepts into practice with much lower risk than if they had to set up an actual office unit. A discreet home business emboldens entrepreneurs to dare to fail without obvious social consequences.”

Said Assoc Prof Sing: “It is very encouraging that these firms are not only of good quality, but also display signs of sustainability."

He added that the scheme "provides an effective mechanism to help lower entry barriers and increase workplace flexibility if we want to entice an untapped workforce, opening up possibilities for those who would not have entered the market otherwise, to spur entrepreneurial activities and attract more entry into self-employment".

Government & Economy

Judgment day as Thai court to rule on key Shinawatra-linked party

State-sponsored espionage group Whitefly behind Singapore cyberattack: Report

HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May

Forced lunch hours, PC shutdowns give South Korean traders a rest

China tax cuts to squeeze local govt budgets this year

China says proactive fiscal policy does not mean opening floodgate of stimulus

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
3 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
4 Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter
5 StanChart sees more cost cuts, but plans for growth in Singapore
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_HDB_070319_67.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Real Estate

HDB resales drop in February, with no change in prices: SRX

BP_M1_070319_41.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, SPH to compulsorily acquire all shares in M1 before delisting telco

BP_HDB_070319_62.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Real Estate

HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May

BP_Temasek_070319_43.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's triple A rating backed by strong credit profile, high-quality portfolio: Moody's

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening