You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong’s Lam slams 'speculative' reports she'd be replaced

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 11:01 AM

rk_CarrieLam_291019.jpg
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam dismissed reports of her looming replacement as "very malicious," reiterating that she had Beijing's support despite more than four months of unrest.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam dismissed reports of her looming replacement as "very malicious," reiterating that she had Beijing's support despite more than four months of unrest.

Mrs Lam's comments before a meeting of the city's Executive Council Tuesday came after a Financial Times report said Beijing was mulling a plan to remove Mrs Lam after her administration failed to quell months of increasingly violent unrest. Pro-establishment lawmaker Michael Tien separately told Bloomberg News that Beijing was looking into a plan to replace the chief executive, and was considering candidates to fill Hong Kong's top job next year.

Mrs Lam called the Financial Times report "very malicious and maybe politically driven speculation."

"As far as I'm concerned from the beginning of this social unrest til now, the central government has been very supportive and remains confident that I, myself, my political team, and the Hong Kong SAR government, particularly the police, will be able to handle the situation and end violence and return Hong Kong to normal as soon as possible," Mrs Lam said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mrs Lam's popularity fell to record lows in early October, according to the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong enters recession as protests show no sign of relenting

Her introduction of legislation that would allow extraditions to China sparked months of protests against Beijing's tightening grip over the city. Mrs Lam's moves to withdraw the bill and invoke a colonial-era emergency law to ban face masks have done almost nothing to stem the chaos.

Lam had separately pledged to address the city's notoriously expensive housing prices in a major policy speech Oct. 16 but was shouted down by opposition lawmakers and forced to deliver her address by video. She was later heckled in Hong Kong's Legislative Council.

Hong Kong is battling a rapidly worsening economic situation, with the Asian financial hub likely to fall into a technical recession when advance third-quarter economic growth figures are released Oct. 31. Financial Secretary Paul Chan said on Sunday that Hong Kong may report negative growth this year.

Mrs Lam said Tuesday that she would closely monitor the city's economic situation and provide further relief measures, without specifying.

 

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Hong Kong's Suncity to operate Philippine casino-resort

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong says barred from election

UK PM to push again for election after EU backs Brexit delay

Global leaders, tycoons to attend Saudi 'Davos in desert'

China's state media warns on blockchain frenzy that President Xi started

Hong Kong leader says expects city to record negative growth in 2019

BREAKING

Oct 29, 2019 01:18 PM
Garage

Personalised skincare startup Yours raises US$3.5m in seed funding

YOURS, a Singapore-based startup focusing on personalised skincare, closed a US$3.5 million seed round in August...

Oct 29, 2019 01:16 PM
Banking & Finance

Bank Indonesia chief sees low-rate environment lasting a long time

[JAKARTA] The global slowdown and trade war have created an environment in which "low interest rates for longer" is...

Oct 29, 2019 01:15 PM
Energy & Commodities

Shell reports disruption at Singapore refinery-petrochemical complex last week

[SINGAPORE] Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday that its refinery-petrochemical complex on Bukom Island in Singapore...

Oct 29, 2019 12:58 PM
Companies & Markets

SembMarine's 3D printing of construction, repair parts gets quality assurance

SEMBCORP Marine's 3D printing procedures and specifications for components used in its construction and repair...

Oct 29, 2019 12:29 PM
Transport

Troubled Chinese electric-car maker loses finance chief

[SHANGHAI] The chief financial officer of troubled Chinese electric-car maker NIO Inc is leaving the company just as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly