Hong Kong extends social distancing measures for another week

Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 11:44 AM

af_hk-social-distancing_220920.jpg
Hong Kong will extend virus-related social distancing measures for another week, amid persisting signs of hidden Covid-19 transmission, chief executive Carrie Lam said.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong will extend virus-related social distancing measures for another week, amid persisting signs of hidden Covid-19 transmission, chief executive Carrie Lam said.

Despite moderating numbers, "we still have unknown cases and it implies that there is silent transmission...

