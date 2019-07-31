You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong growth stalls amid trade war, protests

Wed, Jul 31, 2019 - 7:09 PM

doc76gjldzqi7rzgnq62tx_doc76g0so2saicefaua2lr.jpg
Hong Kong's economy remained sluggish in the second quarter amid the ongoing US-China trade dispute, government figures released Wednesday showed, as weeks of civil unrest threatened further headwinds in the financial hub.
AFP

HONG KONG] Hong Kong's economy remained sluggish in the second quarter amid the ongoing US-China trade dispute, government figures released Wednesday showed, as weeks of civil unrest threatened further headwinds in the financial hub.

Beijing and Washington have already imposed duties on more than US$360 billion in two-way trade, roiling global financial markets and weighing heavily on manufacturing output in both countries.

The city's economy grew 0.6 per cent in the three months to June, the same rate as the first quarter but down from the 1.2 per cent recorded at the end of last year.

"Overall economic performance was subdued," the government's statistics department said in a statement, blaming a 5.4 per cent drop in exports and "sluggish" domestic demand.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US officials met their Chinese counterparts in Shanghai on Wednesday in an attempt to resolve the yearlong trade dispute, but talks ended earlier than expected without signs of concrete progress.

The financial hub's chief executive Carrie Lam had earlier warned business leaders that subdued growth was forecast to continue through the end of the year as the trade row continued.

There was "no room for optimism for the second quarter and the entire year", Mrs Lam said Wednesday, according to a government statement.

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong has endured more than seven weeks of protests that began with a government bid to introduce a law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China and have since evolved into a movement for deeper democratic reforms.

Analysts say that the unrest could signal further economic woes in the city.

"Growing discontent with the heavy-handed police response, public backlashes, and the government's seeming inability to address the public's concerns could cause long-lasting damage to business confidence," said Andrew Fennell, director of credit rating agency Fitch.

AFP

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China halts individual travel to Taiwan: tourism ministry

New training, solution centre launched for Singapore's energy and chemicals sector

US-China big power rivalry set for Asean summit in Bangkok

Singapore manufacturing sentiment dives, services less optimistic: surveys

Britain's falling pound signals Brexit dismay

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_310782.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Garage

PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

nz_raffles_310722.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

nz_sembcorp_300752.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares tumble on warning of bigger loss in H2

Must Read

file735tflcjahi131juwcn9.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Finland's Neste expands Singapore refinery as it taps renewable growth

doc76gi9l56dwy57z1dri_doc757onn9kimczfon5e8p.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_manufacture_310767.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing sentiment dives, services less optimistic: surveys

nz_hdb_310755.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Further drop in housing loans but business lending, total loans rise in June: MAS data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly