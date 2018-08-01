You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong June retail sales see double digit growth for 5th month

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 10:50 PM

doc719kffklffacjqxvi0g_doc6xs04eagtxub806l5o0.jpg
Hong Kong's retail sales saw double-digit growth for a fifth straight month in June fuelled by strong consumer sentiment amid a tight labour market and a solid growth in visitors arrivals, in particular from the mainland.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's retail sales saw double-digit growth for a fifth straight month in June fuelled by strong consumer sentiment amid a tight labour market and a solid growth in visitors arrivals, in particular from the mainland.

Retail sales rose 12 per cent from a year earlier in value terms to HK$37.8 billion (S$6.6 billion) in June, government data showed on Wednesday, slightly slower than 12.9 per cent in May and its sixteenth month of expansion. In volume terms, retail sales grew 9.8 per cent.

For the first six months of 2018, total retail sales rose 13.4 per cent in value terms and 11.8 per cent in volume terms.

"Looking ahead, favourable job and income conditions and buoyant inbound tourism should continue to provide support to the retail sector in the near term," the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Yet, we need to closely monitor how the heightened external uncertainties might affect consumption sentiment going forward," it added.

Hong Kong's retail sales are thriving at a time when financial markets are being buffeted by global trade tensions and rising borrowing costs. China's economy has also slowed in the second quarter with weaker-than-expected industrial output in June and an in-line with expectation growth in retail sales.

China cut import tariffs on nearly 1,500 consumer products for most favoured nations, ranging from cosmetics to home appliances from July 1, in a bid to boost imports as part of efforts to open up the economy. 

June tourist arrivals rose 12.8 per cent from a year earlier to 4.74 million, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the biggest monthly gain in percentage term since February. Mainland visitors rose 17.3 per cent, accounting for 76.6 per cent of the total.

For the first six months, total tourist arrivals rose 10.1 per cent, while mainland visitor numbers climbed 13.4 per cent. 

Analysts are positive on Hong Kong's retail outlook amid favourable economic conditions and a buoyant tourism sector. PwC has revised the city's retail sales growth to 8 per cent in 2018, up from 4-6 per cent growth.

Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts, jumped 27.8 per cent in June, medicines and cosmetics rose 18.3 per cent, and department store sales climbed 15 per cent.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, China's largest jeweller by market value, saw its April-June quarter same-store sales in Hong Kong and Macau growing 26 per cent year on year amid strong local consumer spending and reviving mainland visitation.

Macau has also benefited from increasing mainland visitors with gambling revenue growing 10 per cent in July.

Cosmetic chain operator Sa Sa saw its sales growth in April and May in line with expectation, but slowed down in June with consumer sentiment hit by Chinese yuan fluctuations amid uncertainties about Sino-US trade war.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Dubai tourism growth slows in first half of 2018

US hiring surges in July: ADP survey

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Euro zone factory growth subdued on trade fears, rising prices

Singapore SMEs top exporters in Asia-Pacific: FedEx survey

Singapore’s financial sector to undergo IMF’s comprehensive assessment for 3rd time

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6ul18oroxqa1cfaa43qn.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
SME

Singapore SMEs top exporters in Asia-Pacific: FedEx survey

file6ul18oroxqa1cfaa43qn.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

google.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Technology

Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m

Aug 1, 2018
Real Estate

Residential, commercial project at Mohamed Sultan Road put up for sale for S$30m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening