You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to formally withdraw extradition bill, says SCMP; stocks soar

Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 2:27 PM
UPDATED Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 2:53 PM

file76xvl7gkdvmtihumiat.jpg
Hong Kong’s embattled leader, Carrie Lam, plans to formally withdraw a controversial bill that would have allowed extraditions to China, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong’s embattled leader, Carrie Lam, plans to formally withdraw a controversial bill that would have allowed extraditions to China, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.

The formal withdrawal of the bill is one of the major demands of pro-democracy protesters who have demonstrated against the government for almost three months. Ms Lam has called a 4pm meeting with pro-establishment politicians, the SCMP said.

Her move follows a weekend that saw some of the fiercest clashes between protesters and riot police. Demonstrators have lobbed petrol bombs and set bonfires in the streets, while police officers fired tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray, making more than 1,100 arrests since early June.

Hong Kong stocks soared, led by property developers, after news reports said Lam will formally withdraw the extradition bill that’s sparked months of protests. The benchmark Hang Seng Index surged as much as 3.9 per cent before paring gains to 3.1 per cent at 2:16pm local time.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The turmoil that followed ms Lam’s attempt to introduce the ill-fated bill - including mass marches that drew over 1 million people and protests that shut the city’s busy airport - have turned into the biggest crisis for Beijing’s rule over the former British colony since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Aggressive police tactics, threats by Beijing to deploy the People’s Liberation Army and sweeping arrest of pro-democracy figures have raised fears about Hong Kong’s autonomy and political freedom and drawn international condemnation.

Although Ms Lam had previously suspended the bill - saying it was “dead” - her move did little to appease demonstrators, who continued protesting and expanded their demands to include calls for greater democratic freedom. Without the bill’s formal withdrawal, it could be reintroduced in a matter of days.

 

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Trade-war damage piles weight of global economy onto consumers

The pound's decline hasn’t done much to boost UK tourism

Singapore, Sichuan deepen cooperation in sectors including medtech

Martial law is the latest risk worrying investors in Hong Kong

Private-sector economists lower Singapore 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

Indonesia plans tax overhaul to make tech firms pay VAT

Editor's Choice

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

BT_20190904_CCSGINNOVATE_3882303.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore deep tech startups face Series B funding gap: SGInnovate

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Quarterly reporting: risk-based approach cannot be too narrow

Must Read

nz_gdp_040947.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Private-sector economists lower Singapore 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Sichuan deepen cooperation in sectors including medtech

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit, H-Trust merger becomes effective; creates enlarged S$6.9b Reit

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly