You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader Lam discussed coronavirus, economic relief with Beijing

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 4:14 PM

AK_cl_0611.jpg
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday she had discussed coronavirus controls and economic relief measures with mainland Chinese officials during her three-day trip to Beijing and that the central government has welcomed her proposals.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday she had discussed coronavirus controls and economic relief measures with mainland Chinese officials during her three-day trip to Beijing and that the central government has welcomed her proposals.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing, Ms Lam said the Chinese government will support Hong Kong's competitiveness, as well as tech innovation in the Asian financial hub. Ms Lam said she could not disclose substantial details of her meetings.

Hong Kong's economy has been in a downturn since mid-2019 due to the double blow of Covid-19 and anti-government protests.

Beijing-backed Ms Lam postponed her annual policy address last month ahead of her trip to the mainland. She plans to deliver the address on Nov 25.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Malaysia's 1MDB state fund still RM32.3b in debt: government report

Wealthy countries edge towards global climate finance goal

Four new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

China needs to consider policy adjustments but cannot make hasty moves: PBOC vice-governor

China bars arrivals from France over virus fears

New Zealand's Ardern sworn in for second term

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 6, 2020 04:29 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end the day higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed Friday slightly higher, ending a strong week on a healthy note with global...

Nov 6, 2020 04:22 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks steady at open after strong gains

[LONDON] European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Friday after strong gains across the week for...

Nov 6, 2020 04:22 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's 1MDB state fund still RM32.3b in debt: government report

[KUALA LUMPUR] 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the state fund at the centre of a massive corruption scandal,...

Nov 6, 2020 04:20 PM
Banking & Finance

Wealthy countries edge towards global climate finance goal

[BRUSSELS] Wealthy countries have ramped up financing to help developing countries cut carbon emissions and cope...

Nov 6, 2020 04:02 PM
Banking & Finance

Ant's IPO suspension is to safeguard consumer, investor interests: PBOC

[BEIJING] The decision to suspend Ant Group's planned initial public offering (IPO) in China was based on a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Jardine Matheson, Hongkong Land, FLCT, SPH, Prime US Reit

Alibaba fraternity stamps mark on top-end Singapore properties

GIC, Thrive invest US$150m in IAC's video platform Vimeo

CRCT proposes to buy five business parks, remaining stake in mall for 4.95b yuan

Trump claims he would win unless Democrats 'steal' election

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for