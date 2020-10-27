Hong Kong leader to visit Beijing to discuss plans to revive economy

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she will travel to China next week for a three-day visit to discuss plans to revive the global financial hub's economy, which has been battered by the coronavirus crisis that came on the heels of anti-government protests.

Ms Lam, speaking at a weekly news briefing, said she would leave for the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen next Tuesday before travelling to Beijing.

REUTERS