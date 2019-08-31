You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong protesters expected to regroup despite police ban

Sat, Aug 31, 2019 - 1:40 PM

nz_hkprotest_310851.jpg
Protesters were expected to gather in downtown Hong Kong on Saturday in the latest of a series of anti-government demonstrations that have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its worst political crisis in decades.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Protesters were expected to gather in downtown Hong Kong on Saturday in the latest of a series of anti-government demonstrations that have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its worst political crisis in decades.

Police blocked plans for a mass show of force marking the fifth anniversary of a decision by China to curtail democratic reforms in the former British colony, which returned to China in 1997.

The Civil Human Rights Front, the organiser of previous mass protests, cancelled Saturday's demonstration after being denied permission, but not having a permit has not stopped people demonstrating in the past.

"Although organisers said they will cancel the event, we anticipate people will come out," a senior police official with experience as a commander on the ground during recent confrontations told a press briefing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"If they come out we will see how they act. If they do it in a peaceful manner, police will exercise proportionate action to prevent major confrontation. If they still use violence, police have to take proportional action to stop the violence."

The MTR subway said one station on the western approach to the protest site would suspend operations in the afternoon because of likely "public activities" and that further action was possible.

Hong Kong police arrested a number of prominent pro-democracy activists on Friday, seeking to rein in a movement which started with anger over planned legislation allowing extraditions to mainland China and broadened into calls for democracy.

Joshua Wong, who was one of the leaders of the pro-democracy "Umbrella" movement five years ago, is the most prominent activist to be arrested since protests escalated in mid-June over fears China is squeezing Hong Kong's freedoms.

He was charged with inciting and participating in an unauthorised assembly outside police headquarters on June 21.

The bespectacled Wong, who was 17 when he became the face of the student-led civil disobedience movement in 2014 that blocked major roads for 79 days, has not been a prominent figure in the latest protests, which have no identifiable leaders.

China denies the charge of meddling in Hong Kong, which it says is an internal affair. It has denounced the protests and warned of the damage to the economy.

Beijing has also accused foreign powers, particularly the United States and Britain, of fomenting the demonstrations and warned against foreign interference.

UN human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani urged that protests are peaceful and that Hong Kong ensures the right to peaceful assembly.

"We appeal for restraint on all sides," she said in Geneva.

There have been frequent clashes between protesters and police, who have often fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds, amid accusations of excessive force.

"A lot of people from the outside think it is the police who escalates (the violence) first," the police officer said. "This is not true."

With protesters and authorities locked in an impasse and Hong Kong facing its first recession in a decade, speculation has grown that the city government may impose emergency laws, giving it extra powers over detentions, censorship and curfews.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Hong Kong cyber attack briefly disrupts key protester forum

North Korea says Pompeo's remarks make talks with US more difficult

Britons set to protest against Johnson's Brexit move

US to use fake social media to check people entering country

New green corridor to connect Singapore's three national gardens

China's factory activity shrinks for 4th month as trade pressure mounts

Editor's Choice

BT_20190831_JLSORA31_3878646.jpg
Aug 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

End of Libor will see replacement of SOR benchmark

BT_20190831_KRDC3150CE_3879035.jpg
Aug 31, 2019
Real Estate

Muted updates to DC rates amid challenging macro scene

nz_cbd_310825.jpg
Aug 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

Market value of Singapore stocks shrinks again in August

Must Read

BT_20190831_JLSORA31_3878646.jpg
Aug 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

End of Libor will see replacement of SOR benchmark

BT_20190831_KRDC3150CE_3879035.jpg
Aug 31, 2019
Real Estate

Muted updates to DC rates amid challenging macro scene

BT_20190831_VIBANK31_3878895.jpg
Aug 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank lending dips in July, weighed down by fall in business loans

BT_20190831_NAHMERGER31_3879044.jpg
Aug 31, 2019
Government & Economy

India unveils mergers involving 10 state-owned banks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly