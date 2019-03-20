You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong to build HK$624 billion artificial island around Lantau

It would be nearly three times the size of New York's Central Park and provide up to 260,000 flats
Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

HONG KONG plans to build one of the world's largest artificial islands with an eye-watering US$79 billion price tag, city officials announced on Tuesday.

The government's HK$624 billion (S$107 billion) proposal to reclaim 1,000 hectares of land around the territory's largest island, Lantau, has been touted as a solution to the pressing housing shortage in the city, which is notorious as one of the least affordable markets on the planet.

Authorities said they hope to start work on reclaiming land in 2025, with an eye on allowing residents to move to the island in 2032.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The artificial island - the city's most expensive infrastructure project to date - would be four times the cost of building Hong Kong International Airport, which opened on Lantau in 1998, and far outstrip Dubai's famous palm-tree shaped Palm Jumeirah, which reportedly cost US$12 billion to build.

The man-made island would be nearly three times the size of New York's Central Park and provide up to 260,000 flats, more than 70 per cent of which would be used for public housing, the government has said.

But critics say the vast reclamation project is too costly and could damage the environment, especially marine life, with many also expressing frustration over the lack of a public say in the plans.

"When all aspects of Hong Kong's public services and facilities are on the brink of collapse, will the (Lantau project) - as the government's panacea - solve problems or create a bigger crisis?" pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu said on his Facebook page.

He estimated the cost of US$112 billion by 2025, when reclamation work is expected to start.

Authorities are also planning to build another 700-hectare artificial island around Lantau, but have not released any further details about that project or its cost.

Lantau island is also home to a new mega bridge launched last year - billed as the world's longest sea bridge - connecting Hong Kong to neighbouring Macau and mainland China at a time when Beijing is seeking to tighten its grip on its semi-autonomous territories.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets to protest the plans for the artificial island.

Campaigners have also warned that the dwindling number of much-loved pink dolphins in waters surrounding Lantau may disappear altogether due to large-scale infrastructure projects. AFP

Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

Singapore economy 3rd most vulnerable to sustained China trade slowdown

PMET vacancies up last year; more bosses looking beyond academic results: MOM

EU ministers in despair over Bercow's Brexit ruling

Singapore, HK and Paris most expensive cities for expatriates to live in

Abhisit faces tough choices for his Democrat Party

Editor's Choice

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_NRSTAR20_3728765.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
5 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role

Must Read

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_AGOIL_3728898.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Crude oil prices hit year's peak on output cuts, geopolitics

BT_20190320_WAFER_3728922.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore economy 3rd most vulnerable to sustained China trade slowdown

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening