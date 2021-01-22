You are here

Hong Kong to lock down district in Kowloon, SCMP reports

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 11:03 AM

Hong Kong for the first time will lock down tens of thousands of residents in a bid to contain a worsening outbreak of the coronavirus, the South China Morning Post reported, citing unidentified people.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong for the first time will lock down tens of thousands of residents in a bid to contain a worsening outbreak of the coronavirus, the South China Morning Post reported, citing unidentified people.

The lockdown is expected to begin this weekend in Yau Tsim Mong, the core...

