You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong unrest contributed 2 pct points to Q3 GDP contraction: official

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 11:43 AM

nz_hkprotest_061263.jpg
Social unrest in Hong Kong contributed two percentage points to the city's economic contraction in the third quarter, Paul Chan, financial secretary of the city's government, told legislators in a televised hearing on Friday, citing "rough estimates".
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Social unrest in Hong Kong contributed two percentage points to the city's economic contraction in the third quarter, Paul Chan, financial secretary of the city's government, told legislators in a televised hearing on Friday, citing "rough estimates".

Hong Kong sank into recession for the first time in a decade in the third quarter, government data confirmed in November, weighed down by increasingly violent anti-government protests and the escalating US-China trade war.

The economy shrank by 3.2 per cent in July-September from the previous quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis and contracted 2.9 per cent from the previous year, revised government data showed.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Putin and Zelensky in first talks to revive Ukraine peace efforts

Japan finance minister says BOJ's low-rate policy not behind megabank's fee moves

China drafts new rules to control rural plastic pollution

China central bank injects 300b yuan via one-year medium-term loans, keeps rate unchanged

Major US, global cities slowing amid worldwide slump: report

World Bank adopts more than US$1b annual China lending plan over US objections

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 11:48 AM
Energy & Commodities

China aims for south-east to be 70% self-sufficient in pork

[BEIJING] China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs issued a three-year plan to speed recovery of pig...

Dec 6, 2019 11:34 AM
Banking & Finance

Asia bond markets show signs of angst as fiscal talk swirls

[SINGAPORE] First it was India and South Korea. Now Japan and New Zealand are joining Asia Pacific's fiscal stimulus...

Dec 6, 2019 11:34 AM
Garage

SoftBank will have 'last laugh' with WeWork deal: analyst

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group Corp's massive investment in WeWork triggered a multibillion-dollar writedown and a rare...

Dec 6, 2019 11:24 AM
Transport

Uber says it received over 3,000 reports of sexual assault in US in 2018

[NEW YORK] Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc said it received over 3,000 reports of sexual assault related to...

Dec 6, 2019 11:21 AM
Life & Culture

Hong Kong police chief calls for peace ahead of big protest march

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's police chief has urged citizens to demonstrate peacefully ahead of what is expected to be a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly