Hong Kong's Lam says hopes extradition bill's withdrawal will help solve crisis
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday she hopes the formal withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill and other measures will help solve the city's political crisis.
Beijing-backed Lam was speaking a day after she formally withdrew the bill, which had sparked mass protests and plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its biggest political crisis in decades.
Protesters and some lawmakers were quick to respond that Ms Lam's move was too little, too late.
REUTERS