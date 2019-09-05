You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong's Lam says hopes extradition bill's withdrawal will help solve crisis

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 11:42 AM

nz_lam_050935.jpg
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday she hopes the formal withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill and other measures will help solve the city's political crisis.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday she hopes the formal withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill and other measures will help solve the city's political crisis.

Beijing-backed Lam was speaking a day after she formally withdrew the bill, which had sparked mass protests and plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its biggest political crisis in decades.

Protesters and some lawmakers were quick to respond that Ms Lam's move was too little, too late.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Singapore says global collaboration needed for AI technology

Malaysia defends move to extend licence for rare earth firm Lynas

Certis wins contract to manage security for over 60 JTC properties

China, US to hold trade talks in October: China commerce ministry

Philippines annual inflation slows to 1.7% in August

Trump administration pulls plug on energy-efficient bulb rules

Editor's Choice

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

BT_20190905_NICKEL_3883588.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

BP_HK_050919_3.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Most Jardine-linked stocks soar on extradition Bill withdrawal

Must Read

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

Sep 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, Yangzijiang, ESR-Reit, Fragrance Group

SR_Singapore_lyf_Funan_Facade_Day_HR.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott eyes millennials with its first lyf co-living space at Funan

nz_wework_050933.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Garage

IPO hopeful WeWork adds woman to board, CEO returns US$5.9m after backlash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly