HSR construction delayed to May 2020; KL to reimburse Singapore S$15m

Singapore
SINGAPORE and Malaysia have agreed to suspend construction of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project until May 31, 2020, with service on the advanced train line expected to begin by the start of 2031, instead of the original end-2026 commencement date.
