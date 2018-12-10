You are here

Huawei CFO seeks bail, cites health fears behind bars -court documents

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 8:07 AM

BP_Meng Wanzhou_101218_29.jpg
Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou is fighting to be released on bail after she was arrested on Dec 1 in Canada at the request of the United States.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TORONTO] A top executive of China's Huawei Technologies argued that she should be let out on bail while awaiting an extradition hearing due to severe hypertension and fears for her health while incarcerated in Canada, court documents released on Sunday showed.

Ms Meng, 46, faces US accusations that she covered up her company's links to a firm that tried to sell equipment to Iran despite sanctions, a Canadian prosecutor said on Friday, arguing against giving her bail while she awaits extradition to the United States.

In a sworn affidavit, Ms Meng said she is innocent of the allegations and will contest them at trial in the United States if she is surrendered there.

Ms Meng also said she was taken to a hospital for treatment for hypertension after being detained.

China has strongly criticised her detention and demanded her immediate release. The arrest has roiled global markets amid worries it could torpedo possible thawing of trade tensions between the United States and China.

In a bail application seeking her release pending an extradition hearing, Ms Meng said she has longstanding ties to Vancouver dating back at least 15 years, as well as significant property holdings in the city.

Her family also sought leave to remain in Vancouver if she was granted bail, according to the court documents, with her husband saying he plans to bring the couple's daughter to Vancouver to attend school during the trial.

REUTERS

