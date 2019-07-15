You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Huawei plans to cut jobs in its US R&D unit: report

Mon, Jul 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

HUAWEI Technologies Co is planning to cut jobs at its United States subsidiary as the Chinese technology giant continues to struggle with its American blacklisting, TheWall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the situation.

The cuts are expected to affect employees at Futurewei Technologies Inc, a research-and-development subsidiary that employs about 850 people in states including Texas, California and Washington, according to the paper.

Some workers have already been notified of the dismissals and additional cuts could be announced soon, the newspaper reported.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Journal cited one of the people familiar with the situation as saying hundreds of people could lose their jobs, without providing an exact number.

Another person said some of Huawei's Chinese employees in the US were offered the option of returning home and staying with the company, according to the report. Huawei declined to comment, the paper said.

US President Donald Trump's decision in May to blacklist Huawei, one of China's most strategically important companies, has dominated global industry discussions, as it threatens to upend supply chains and disrupt the global rollout of fifth-generation technology - an infrastructure spending spree worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

The Trump administration has pushed allies to bar Huawei from 5G, citing risks about state spying - allegations the company has denied. The move to block Huawei's access to US suppliers escalated the campaign.

The company's founder, Ren Zhengfei, has predicted that the US sanctions will cut its revenue by US$30 billion over the coming two years.

Separately, Huawei has shut down its US sales of solar inverters, Roth Capital Partners said in a research note in June.

The exit came months after US lawmakers suggested that Huawei be banned from supplying solar inverters in the US, citing concern that the Chinese government could use them for spying.

A Huawei spokesman said at the time that the company had cut US jobs but did not address whether it was discontinuing US inverter sales. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Positive moves to tackle shortage of Singapore MNCs

How will a rising Asia lead the way?

Von der Leyen's bid for EU top job hangs in the balance

Lagarde as ECB chief 'could hasten currency devaluations'

HK anti-extradition protesters take their rally to the suburbs

Trump's favourite parts of US economy are also the weakest

Editor's Choice

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

BP_SGbiz_130719_1.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_JLBYD13AAA_3834459.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Transport

Warren Buffett's electric cars are here

Most Read

1 35 employees kill themselves. Will their bosses go to jail?
2 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%
3 Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat
4 How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears
5 Laid-off expat bankers struggle to find new jobs in Hong Kong

Must Read

BT_20190713_PGBRUNCH13COLOU_3834466.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Brunch

The doctor is online: why telemedicine apps need to tread with caution

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

BP_SGbiz_130719_1.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_LLASTAR13_3834200.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Technology

Rolls-Royce, A*Star pump extra S$8m into joint lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly