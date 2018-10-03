You are here

IMF-World Bank meetings in Bali look set to be Indonesia's Olympian moment

Country has come far since Asian financial crisis.
Wed, Oct 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM

JAPAN had its Olympian moment in 1964 and Korea in 1988. Hosting the Olympic Games were a turning point on how the world perceived these two nations. Indonesia would like to believe that 2018 is its Olympian moment - a powerful symbol of a nation coming of age, just like its East Asian

