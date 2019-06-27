You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India beats US in WTO renewables case

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 11:19 PM

[GENEVA] World Trade Organisation judges sided with India on Thursday in a dispute against the United States over subsidies provided to American renewable energy companies.

In a complaint filed at the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body in 2016, India argued that the states of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana and Washington offered unfair benefits to American producers.

DSB arbitrators agreed with India that the subsidies, which include tax breaks and other incentives, unfairly discriminate against foreign companies.

The US can appeal the DSB decision, but that path has been complicated by the polices of President Donald Trump, whose administration has brought the DSB to the brink of a shutdown.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The DSB appellate division, sometimes called the supreme court of world trade, is in crisis due to Washington's refusal to approve any new judges.

The Trump administration has accused WTO judges of overstepping their authority by issuing broad rulings it says violate national sovereignty.

The WTO now faces a December deadline when, due to mandatory retirements, the appellate body will not have enough judges to hear cases.

If the US decides to appeal against India, there is no way a ruling can be delivered before December, which could cast the case into a prolonged period of legal limbo.

AFP

Government & Economy

UK lawmakers seek to block no-deal Brexit by stopping government funds

Indonesia court rejects appeal against Jokowi's re-election

US GDP first-quarter growth unrevised at 3.1%

India faces weak monsoon rains, raising fears for crops, economy

Controversial South America-Europe trade deal 'up in the air'

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

nwy_Central Provident Fund_270619_5_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
3 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

nwy_Tower_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to review 2019 growth forecast as trade war bites; weaker Q2 expected: MAS

doc75z1bcfc43spylcx6bd_doc728u9k5khypjqv44duq.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Property.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Government to invest S$40m in 5G innovation as a start: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening