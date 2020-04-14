You are here

India nationwide lockdown extended until May 3: Modi

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 1:01 PM

India's nationwide lockdown, the biggest imposed in the world over the coronavirus pandemic, will be extended until at least May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
[NEW DELHI] India's nationwide lockdown, the biggest imposed in the world over the coronavirus pandemic, will be extended until at least May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

The current three-week-old lockdown of the nation of 1.3 billion people had been scheduled to end at midnight on Tuesday.

"From the economic angle, we have paid a big price," Mr Modi said in a nationwide address. "But the lives of the people of India are far more valuable."

