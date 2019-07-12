You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India-US trade talks end without major progress

Fri, Jul 12, 2019 - 11:05 PM

[NEW DELHI] US and Indian trade negotiators ended talks on Friday without making major progress on a range of disputes over tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by both sides that are straining bilateral ties, according to officials with knowledge of the discussions.

Many of the toughest questions on agricultural commodities, e-commerce, and steel and aluminum, have been put off until Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal goes to Washington for talks with United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer next month. The dates for that trip are yet to be settled.

"No breakthrough," said one of the senior Indian officials involved in the talks in New Delhi that went on for a little over three hours. He declined to make any further comment.

Two other Indian officials said they hoped that some of the issues will be resolved when Mr Goyal goes to Washington.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Friday's talks were more about understanding each other's positions in various disputes, they said.

There was no official statement issued by either country by early Friday evening.

The two sides resumed talks after US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in June where they agreed to seek to deepen the two countries' relationship.

Mr Trump said at that summit that there would be a "very big trade deal" with India, though he set no timeline, and has only this week used Twitter to attack what he says are high Indian tariffs on American goods as "unacceptable".

The US sought the rollback of Indian tariffs imposed on some agricultural products, such as almonds, when the two sides met on Friday, said one of the Indian government sources.

Those tariffs were imposed by the Indian government in response to the Trump administration's decision to remove trade privileges from Indian products under the Generalized System of Preferences. India has asked for those privileges, effectively zero tariffs on a range of Indian products entering the United States, to be reinstated.

India did not commit to any changes to foreign investment rules for foreign e-commerce firms such as Walmart's Flipkart and Amazon, one of the Indian sources said. The rules have forced the two American companies to rework their business strategies for India.

Walmart told the US government privately in January that India's new investment rules for e-commerce were regressive and had the potential to hurt trade ties, Reuters reported on Thursday.

One concern now among Indian policymakers is that the Trump administration may push for a free trade agreement with India that could dent India's competitiveness, lead to a flurry of imports and hurt Modi's "Make in India" plan.

In a recent meeting, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told trade ministry officials that "Trump is clearly preparing for a larger game, a larger opening," according to one of the officials aware of the discussions.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

South Korea, Japan hold talks as diplomatic row worsens

Labour Secretary Acosta says he is resigning after Epstein furor

US producer prices increased more than forecast in June

Britain replaces warship in Gulf, to maintain continuous presence

China to impose sanctions on US firms in Taiwan arms sale

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

BP_PRINT2_120719_2.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

SGX shifts voluntary delisting power balance to minorities

BP_PRINT1_120719_1.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Delistings and the 'independence' of IFAs

BP_Hyflux_120719_8.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux 'progressing' towards Utico deal for S$400m lifeline

Most Read

1 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
2 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
3 Greedy food industry to blame for obesity, diabetes epidemics
4 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
5 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%

Must Read

BP_cbd_120719_51.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%

doc766qfn275ky1lp9atp1t_doc73lcegd0s14hhc5heuq.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_cbd_120719_63.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Big miss in Q2 GDP darkens technical recession clouds, raises odds of MAS easing: analysts

Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly