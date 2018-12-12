You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indian voters boot out cow, happiness ministers in state elections

Wed, Dec 12, 2018 - 9:45 PM

file6uct3xk9odt8ozp02hh.jpg
Hindus consider cows sacred and the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has campaigned for their protection at state and national levels, and introduced harsh penalties for mistreating them.
REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] India's only dedicated "cow minister" has been dumped in state elections, ending a controversial tenure that saw hundreds of the sacred animals starve to death and poisoned on his watch.

Otaram Dewasi, the first head of Rajasthan's cow ministry, was turfed out Tuesday when the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was thumped in the western desert state and two other key regional polls.

He was not the only noteworthy casualty from India's ruling party, with the country's only "happiness minister" - who stands accused of murder -- also tossed aside by voters in central Madhya Pradesh state.

Mr Dewasi, the cow minister who in office wore the red turban and white sarong of a desert herdsman, lost by 10,000 votes to an independent candidate.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hindus consider cows sacred and the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has campaigned for their protection at state and national levels, and introduced harsh penalties for mistreating them.

But the cause has spawned cow vigilantism in parts of India, with people accused of carrying beef or slaughtering the animals - especially Muslims and low-caste Hindus, who consume beef - murdered by mobs.

Rajasthan, bordering Pakistan, has witnessed some of the most high-profile cow lynchings in recent times, including the brazen beating to death of a Muslim dairy farmer on a busy highway last year.

The state created India's first ministry exclusively for cow protection in 2015 when the BJP won elections and appointed Mr Dewasi, a policeman turned politician, to be in charge.

He imposed a 20 per cent surcharge on new property purchases - dubbed a "cow tax" - to generate cash to run the 2,300 shelters in his state for abandoned cows. He also branded hundreds of thousands of cows under his care to stop them being smuggled.

But his reputation was marred in 2016 when 500 cows starved to death at a state-run shelter when the facility was flooded during heavy rains.

In August, 28 more died from poisoning, further denting his image as a sacred custodian in a state where cow slaughter comes with 10 years jail.

The BJP campaigned for the Rajasthan elections on tougher laws for cow slaughter and more money for shelters - but was defeated by the Congress Party in results announced Tuesday.

The Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi also beat the BJP in two other key states in India's Hindi-speaking heartland known as the "cow belt" - Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Voters in Madhya Pradesh booted out Lalsingh Arya, the state minister in charge of India's only "happiness ministry", after a scandal-ridden term.

The ministry he helped set up in 2017 was modelled on the "gross national happiness" index used in Bhutan, a tiny Himalayan country, to measure the wellbeing of its citizens.

But weeks after it was inaugurated, Mr Arya was on the run, accused of murdering a political rival in 2009. He was eventually arrested, and his trial is ongoing.

He lost by 25,000 votes to a rival from Congress, which seized Madhya Pradesh after 15 years of BJP rule.

The electoral defeats are seen as a major blow to Mr Modi's image of invincibility. The BJP had won more than a dozen state elections since Mr Modi soared to power with a thumping majority in 2014.

He is seeking a second term as prime minister when the country goes to polls by May 2019.

AFP

Government & Economy

At least 150 lawmakers publicly back PM May ahead of confidence vote

Sri Lanka parliament demands sacked PM is restored

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

"I will contest that vote with everything I've got," says Britain's Theresa May

North and South Korean soldiers enter each other's territory

Europe is losing patience with Theresa May's Brexit chaos

Editor's Choice

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

file72l6xp4mbqpeogk75de.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Boob tube's for rubes as pay-TV loses its lustre

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

Must Read

nm-sg-1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists fret over trade tensions, shave forecast for Singapore growth in 2019

doc735tg95yzkp1m9qve343_doc6ux79w0bg9l1k2r56hbb.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_suntec_1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore consumer confidence still in doldrums but hits 3-year high in Q3: poll

AK_sgskyline_1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents up 0.6% in November; HDB rents drop 0.5%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening