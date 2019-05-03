You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India's strongest storm since 2014 now weakening, says weather office

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 4:36 PM

doc756rdp75nrlyga0v7wk_doc756q5hu410610suavfpx.jpg
Cyclone Fani, the strongest storm to hit India since 2014, is weakening after barrelling into the eastern coastal state of Odisha, the chief of the weather office said on Friday.
EPA

[NEW DELHI] Cyclone Fani, the strongest storm to hit India since 2014, is weakening after barrelling into the eastern coastal state of Odisha, the chief of the weather office said on Friday.

Heavy rains, along with strong winds, will continue throughout Friday in Odisha, where more a million people have been evacuated, KJ Ramesh, Director General of the state-run India Meteorological Department, told reporters.

"After making landfall this morning, cyclone Fani has started weakening and it's likely to enter Bangladesh by tomorrow evening," he said.

"No cyclone ever had such a long duration in April."

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

MAS extends sponsorship of NUS professorship, adds LKY School of Public Policy as host school

Ruling party candidate quits Australian campaign over anti-Muslim posts

Malaysia's March exports shrank 0.5% y-o-y

India evacuates more than a million people ahead of cyclone Fani's landfall

GIC buys 10% stake in world's sixth-largest container terminal operator

Vietnamese woman in Kim Jong Nam murder case freed from prison: lawyer

Editor's Choice

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

BT_20190503_LANDMARK_3771007.jpg
May 3, 2019
Real Estate

Landmark Tower sale completion facing delays

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hard to pick clear winner between two upcoming US hotel Reit listings

Most Read

1 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
4 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent
5 Savings hacks for millennials and more

Must Read

lwx_uob_030519_48.jpg
May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern Q1 profit more than doubles to S$342.7m on investments

May 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Some OCBC customers get multiple SMS alerts, duplicate transaction records; account balances not affected

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cordlife's 20% share price surge in morning trade prompts SGX query

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening