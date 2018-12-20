You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia central bank intervenes to defend rupiah: official

Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 12:27 PM

AK_IDR_2012.jpg
Bank Indonesia has intervened in the spot and domestic non-deliverable forward markets to defend the rupiah, which fell in early Thursday trade, an official said, calling the decline in Asian currencies a "knee jerk reaction" to US monetary policy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Bank Indonesia has intervened in the spot and domestic non-deliverable forward markets to defend the rupiah, which fell in early Thursday trade, an official said, calling the decline in Asian currencies a "knee jerk reaction" to US monetary policy.

Nanang Hendarsah, the central bank's head of monetary management, told Reuters BI "stands ready to stabilise the sovereign bond market" in case yields jump, though he said he had not seen large foreign selling yet.

The rupiah depreciated 0.4 per cent to 14,490 per dollar as of 0335 GMT after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates and signalled for two more increases in 2019. Hendarsah said the market had expected the Fed to announce only one more hike next year.

BI is due to conclude a two-day meeting later on Thursday and announce its interest rate policy. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

ST_20181008_SAMALL2_4327901.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181220_LESINER_3648239.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB saga barred for life from deal-making in Singapore

Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

India court ruling on Fortis deal may be a blessing in disguise for IHH

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
3 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
4 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
5 Bond investors give home bias and Robert Kuok the thumbs up

Must Read

BP_Print2_071218_2_0.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble says US$800m in new money debt available for New Noble as restructuring takes effect

Dec 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: QT Vascular, Perennial, Keppel Corp, BH Global

ST_20181008_SAMALL2_4327901.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

nz-ica-201218.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Government & Economy

From 2020, all Singapore passport and NRIC applications must be done online

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening