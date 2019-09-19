You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia cuts key interest rate for 3rd month in row

Thu, Sep 19, 2019 - 3:45 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia’s central bank cut its key interest rate for a third straight month and took a series of other steps to bolster growth amid a deepening global economic slowdown.

The seven-day reverse repurchase rate was lowered by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent on Thursday, as predicted by 21 out of 28 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The rest forecast no change. The bank also relaxed rules for property and vehicle loans as part of macroprudential measures to spur growth.

The latest round of easing, after the Federal Reserve lowered U.S. borrowing costs Wednesday, comes as trade tensions and now higher oil prices weigh on the global economy and threaten prospects for Indonesia, where growth is at a two-year low.

Thursday’s move is “a preemptive step to support the momentum of domestic economic growth amid slowing global economic conditions,” Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo told reporters. “This policy is consistent with an estimate for inflation to remain low at below the midpoint of our target range and with the yield of domestic financial assets remaining attractive.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Indonesia raised interest rates by 175 basis points last year as it battled an emerging-market rout, but has since shifted focus to supporting economic growth. The government has already twice revised down its outlook for the economy for 2019, and now sees growth of about 5.1 per cent versus an initial forecast of 5.3 per cent.

Mr Warjiyo denied that the Fed cut affected Bank Indonesia’s decision. The bank will maintain an “accommodate policy mix in line with low inflation forecasts” and “the need to continue to drive economic growth momentum,” he said.

He said Bank Indonesia sees growth coming in at 5.1 per cent, below the midpoint of its 5 per cent-5.4 per cent forecast range for this year.

GROWTH CONCERNS

“Today’s decision indicates that growth concerns are at the forefront for BI,” said Krystal Tan, an economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in Singapore.

“We continue to see scope for at least a further 25 basis points rate cut by end-2019. The recent improvement in the trade balance, which was driven by a sharp fall in imports and comes at the expense of growth, also supports the case for further easing,” she said.

Wisnu Wardana, a Jakarta-based economist at PT Bank Danamon Indonesia, said the central bank had made clear it was looking to support growth as exports and investment weaken and loan growth slows. But he said there may now be a pause.

“As the Fed’s new dot plot that was released earlier today indicated that the cutting cycle has almost ended, we think BI will take cautious steps from here on out,” he said.

Indonesian policy makers remain concerned about the current-account deficit, which widened to 3 per cent of gross domestic product in the second quarter, although the small trade surplus last month may help to ease some of that pressure. Indonesia is reliant on foreign investors to finance the shortfall, making it vulnerable to outflows in times of volatility.

Inflation has been picking up, hitting 3.49 per cent in August compared to a year earlier. While that was the fastest pace since December 2017, price-growth remains within the central bank’s target band of 2.5 to 4.5 per cent.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Asian FTAs 'not exclusive', support multilateral trading system: Heng

US, Chinese trade deputies face off in Washington amid deep differences

Japan court acquits ex-TEPCO executives over Fukushima disaster

South-east Asia GDP growth to slow to 4.5% this year: Oxford Economics

Bank of Japan keeps policy steady, signals chance of easing in October

Asia's global clout growing despite trade wars: McKinsey

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_190919_1.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Vickers remisiers, UOB Kay Hian tie knot after marathon courtship

BT_20190919_WANGZ_3896967.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Real Estate

Two hospitality assets flipped for 30-70% profit in just months

BP_SG_190919_3.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore mutual funds charge 'higher fees than global average'

Must Read

400 Capitol - Exterior.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit in US$142.1m equity fundraising to buy US$198.8m California office tower

capitaland.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand group of stocks outpaced global peers with 28% YTD return: SGX

OUE.JPG
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE to sell serviced apartments to Hong Kong's Dorsett, AMTD for S$289m

nz_singpost_190936.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost's struggling US units fail to find suitable buyers, to seek court protection

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly