Indonesia firms sign US$1b deal with Aussie healthcare providers

Jakarta

INDONESIAN companies have signed a US$1 billion agreement with Australian healthcare providers Docta and Aspen Medical to build hospitals and clinics in the South-east Asian country's most populous province of West Java, officials said on Monday.

State-owned infrastructure company Jasa Sarana signed a shareholder agreement with Docta Aspen Pty Ltd and Indonesian health equipment distributor Rajawali Nusindo at this week's West Java Investment Summit 2020.

Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board chairman Bahlil Lahadalia praised the US$1 billion agreement and told a news conference that healthcare investment was a top priority for South-east Asia's biggest economy.

According to Docta's website, the company established a joint venture company with Aspen Medical to execute a 23-year plan to build 650 primary care clinics and 23 hospitals across West Java in cooperation with the local government, health department and Jasa Sarana. REUTERS