You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia launches infrastructure investment fund: SOE ministry

Thu, Jun 28, 2018 - 12:42 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's state-owned enterprise ministry said on Thursday it has launched an infrastructure fund, PT Bandha Investasi Indonesia, to target assets of 1.8 trillion rupiah (S$172.4 million) in "several years".

"The aim of the fund would be to finance 4 trillion rupiah worth of infrastructure projects currently in the pipeline," director of PT Bandha Investasi Anneta Hasan told Reuters.

The new private investment company would be formed as a sub-unit of PT Bahana Pembinaan Usaha Indonesia (Persero) and Danareksa Capital, the ministry said.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Public feedback sought on proposed GST changes for imported services, including 'Netflix tax'

MinLaw appoints DP Information Network as operator of Moneylenders Credit Bureau

Goldman Sachs lunch at Singapore's Taste Paradise set the scene for 1MDB's money probe

EDBI joins US$42m funding round for software automation company Puppet

S$1b worth of GST Vouchers, MediSave top-ups to benefit 1.6m Singaporeans

Ultra-luxury Bijan bag seized from Najib-linked residence is from 'most expensive store' in the world

Editor's Choice

st_20180628_goodluck28_40937982.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court

BT_20180628_GCINCOME27_3483839.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income eyes all-digital services across its business

BP_Club Street_280618_4.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Govt keeps H2 GLS housing supply on par with H1

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
4 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Public feedback sought on proposed GST changes for imported services, including 'Netflix tax'

Jun 28, 2018
Government & Economy

S$1b worth of GST Vouchers, MediSave top-ups to benefit 1.6m Singaporeans

BP_SINGAPORE Airlines_280618_49.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA paid CEO 14% less in FY2018, reflecting year-before performance

Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Four residential sites released under H1 2018 GLS programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening