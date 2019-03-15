You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia posts surprise trade surplus in February as imports slump

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 11:46 AM

lwx_indonesiaport_150319_47.jpg
Indonesia posted a surprise trade surplus for the first time in five months in February as imports unexpectedly fell sharply, data from the statistics bureau showed on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia posted a surprise trade surplus for the first time in five months in February as imports unexpectedly fell sharply, data from the statistics bureau showed on Friday.

South-east Asia's largest economy had a surplus of US$329.5 million in February, compared with a Reuters poll prediction of a US$700 million gap.

Exports slumped 11.33 per cent on year to US$12.53 billion in February as shipments of oil and gas and mining products fell, the data showed, versus a 4.50 per cent contraction expected in the poll.

February imports plunged 13.98 per cent from a year earlier, amounting to US$12.20 billion, with overseas purchases of everything from consumption to capital goods declining. The poll had expected a marginal 0.30 per cent increase.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The pace of contraction in both exports and imports was the sharpest since June 2017, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Jakarta has been struggling to reduce its trade deficit, which hit a record high of US$8.5 billion last year. The authorities have raised import tariffs and relaxed export rules to try to narrow the gap. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Many dead in New Zealand shooting at two mosques

China approves foreign investment law, possible US olive branch

BOJ keeps policy steady, cuts view on exports and output

China’s hog troubles are a boon for American pork producers

China will not let economic growth slip out of reasonable range: Premier Li Keqiang

NZ police order lockdown in Christchurch amid mosque shooting reports

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

lwx_HDB_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Real Estate

PropNex calls for revisions in cooling measures

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse gets shareholders' nod to move into hotel investments

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
3 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
4 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements
5 Thomson Medical names new CFO; appoints Peter Lim's son as director

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

BP_cbd_150319_3.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

SMEs to be given help to digitalise and venture abroad earlier

BT_20190315__VITEEHAI15_3724539.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
SME

Local SME Tee Hai Chem sells 51% stake to German MNC, teams up to go global

BP_SGmsia_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to suspend overlapping port claims off Tuas

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening