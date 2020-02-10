You are here

Indonesia Q4 current account deficit widens to 2.84%

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 11:46 AM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's current account deficit widened in the fourth quarter, data from the central bank showed on Monday.

Southeast Asia's largest economy booked a US$8.1 billion current account deficit in October-December, equivalent to 2.84 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), from a 2.7 per cent gap in the previous quarter, Bank Indonesia said.

The balance of payments, representing all transactions with foreign counterparts, swung to a US$4.3 billion surplus in the fourth quarter, compared with US$46 million deficit in the previous three months.

The current account deficit for all of 2019 was equal to 2.72 per cent of GDP. There was a surplus of US$4.7 billion for the full-year balance of payments.

REUTERS

