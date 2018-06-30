You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia raises its reverse repo rate to 5.25%

The move is aimed at maintaining the competitiveness of its financial markets, says governor
Sat, Jun 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180630_INDON30_3486440.jpg
Governor Perry Warjiyo described the decision to increase the interest rate as pre-emptive and ahead of the curve.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Jakarta

INDONESIA'S central bank stepped up its policy action with a bigger-than-forecast interest rate hike - the third in six weeks - to halt a deepening slide in the currency.

The seven-day reverse repurchase rate was raised by 50 basis points to 5.25 percent on Friday, surprising all 31 economists surveyed by Bloomberg, most of whom had predicted a 25 basis-point hike.

Governor Perry Warjiyo said: "The decision to increase the interest rate is another of Bank Indonesia's pre-emptive, front-loading and ahead-of-the-curve measures to maintain the competitiveness of domestic financial markets following changes in monetary policy in a number of countries and high uncertainties in financial markets."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While inflation remains subdued and comfortably within the central bank's 2.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent target, policy makers are squarely focused on stabilising the currency amid an emerging-market sell-off sparked by rising US interest rates. The rupiah has continued to lose ground against the dollar, dropping to as low as 14,415 on Friday to take its decline this year to more than 5 per cent.

The rupiah gained as much as 0.6 per cent against the dollar after the rate decision, while the benchmark Jakarta Composite Index extended its advance to as much as 1.2 per cent. Yields on benchmark 10-year sovereign rupiah bonds fell 8 basis points to 7.82 per cent, trimming this year's rally to about 150 basis points.

Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in Singapore said: "The basis-point rate hike today underscores Governor Warjiyo's seriousness to get ahead of the curve and stem the depreciation pressure on the rupiah. There should be no doubt in the market's mind about his determination to hike further if needed, to defend the rupiah."

Mr Warjiyo said the policy action is supported by intervention in the foreign exchange and bond markets to ensure sufficient liquidity. The central bank has drained US$9 billion from its stash of foreign reserves since the end of January.

The rate action may hinder economic growth, which has been stuck around 5 per cent, well below the 7 per cent targeted by President Joko Widodo when he took office. The central bank on Friday announced measures to ease loan-to-value ratios to help spur lending and support growth. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

Jun 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

'File format change' caused wrong Prudential deductions

Jun 30, 2018
Investing & Wealth

Key risks to consider when investing in corporate perpetuals

BT_20180630_PG1COVERFINAL30_3486228.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Brunch

Sherlock Holmes of Shenton Way

Most Read

1 Goldman Sachs lunch at Singapore's Taste Paradise set the scene for 1MDB's money probe
2 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
3 Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court
4 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
5 Ultra-luxury Bijan bag seized from Najib-linked residence is from 'most expensive store' in the world
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180630_PG1COVERFINAL30_3486228.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Brunch

Sherlock Holmes of Shenton Way

Jun 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

'File format change' caused wrong Prudential deductions

BT_20180630_20ANSON_3486467.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

CCT sells Twenty Anson for S$516m in biggest pure-office deal this year

BT_20180630_BOARD_3486525.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Women independent directors add to companies' financial performance: NUS study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening