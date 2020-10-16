You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia sees China firms lead 'commitment' for US$35b in nickel investments

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 7:18 PM

rk_nickel_161020.jpg
Indonesia expects to see investment in nickel processing, as well as petrochemicals, double to US$35 billion by 2033, led by investors from China seeking to expand their businesses in South-east Asia's biggest economy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia expects to see investment in nickel processing, as well as petrochemicals, double to US$35 billion by 2033, led by investors from China seeking to expand their businesses in South-east Asia's biggest economy.

Chinese steel and battery companies operating in Indonesia met with the country's Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan during his recent visit to Yunnan province, the minister's spokesperson Jodi Mahardi said.

Among the projects discussed was a plan by China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) and Ningbo Lygend Mining Co to create an integrated lithium battery production facility, according to Mr Jodi, who said it would be their largest such facility in the world.

The companies, along with others including Tsingshan Holding Group and Delong Holdings, currently have around US$16 billion invested in Indonesia and "made a commitment" to the minister to increase their collective investment to around US$20.9 billion by 2024 and to around US$35 billion by 2033, said Mr Jodi.

"They will collaborate with investors from France, Japan, South Korea, Australia and other countries," Mr Jodi said.

SEE ALSO

Tokyo opens Hong Kong office to attract firms to financial hub

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The companies are planning to expand their nickel processing capacity in Indonesia, as well as investing in petrochemicals and stainless steel, he added.

CATL, Ningbo Lygend and a Tsingshan representative declined to comment, while Delong Holdings could not immediately be reached.

Indonesia, a major nickel ore producer, is keen to expand as a nickel processing hub, starting from steel, to extracting battery grade chemicals from the ore, and eventually producing batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and building EVs.

A group of Indonesian state-owned companies are planning to form a venture to make batteries for EVs, the chief executive of Mining Industry Indonesia said this week, and the new company would partner with Chinese and Korean firms on projects valued at US$12 billion.

Indonesia was the largest nickel ore exporter until it stopped exports in January to ensure there were enough raw materials for investors to use in the country.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 16, 2020 07:27 PM
Transport

Boeing 737 MAX judged safe to fly by Europe's aviation regulator

[LONDON] Europe's top aviation regulator said he's satisfied that changes to Boeing's 737 Max have made the plane...

Oct 16, 2020 07:09 PM
Transport

British Airways slapped with UK data watchdog's biggest-ever fine

[BENGALURU] Britain's data protection watchdog said on Friday it has fined IAG's British Airways (BA) £20 million (S...

Oct 16, 2020 06:59 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Anwar says facing 'malicious' probe on list of backers for PM bid

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Friday said a police investigation into a viral list of...

Oct 16, 2020 06:46 PM
Government & Economy

Tokyo opens Hong Kong office to attract firms to financial hub

[TOKYO] The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has set up an office in Hong Kong to consult with companies considering a...

Oct 16, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tencent chooses co-working space for first Singapore office

Brokers' take: SIA, Cathay Pacific, Far East Hospitality to get fillip from planned travel bubble

Big Tech is here, and it's snapping up real estate in Singapore

China set to pass law protecting vital tech from US

Singapore-Hong Kong airfares jump 40% on travel bubble plan

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for