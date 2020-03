Indonesia to ban face mask exports to ensure domestic supply

Indonesia will temporarily ban the export of face masks to safeguard domestic supply amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, Trade Minister Agus Suparmanto said on Friday.

[JAKARTA] Indonesia will temporarily ban the export of face masks to safeguard domestic supply amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, Trade Minister Agus Suparmanto said on Friday.

"We will issue a temporary export ban for mask products to meet demand from domestic industries and consumers," he told reporters, adding that the ban will be kept in place until the government is satisfied local supply is adequate.

Prices for face masks have jumped in some parts of Indonesia as buyers stock up on protective supplies such as masks and hand sanitisers due to worries about the novel coronavirus. REUTERS