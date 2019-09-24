You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia to raise spending by 8.5% to 2,540t rupiah in 2020

Tue, Sep 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Jakarta

THE Indonesian government plans to spend 8.5 per cent more in 2020 than this year, following approval by a parliamentary committee of a budget a finance ministry official said is designed to anticipate global uncertainty.

On Monday, the committee - whose decision is expected to get approval by Parliament on Tuesday - endorsed President Joko Widodo's plan to spend 2,540.4 trillion rupiah (S$248 billion) in 2020.

The budget, the first full-year one for Mr Joko's second term, was fractionally bigger than his original proposals, but has the same fiscal deficit target of 1.76 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). Mr Joko originally proposed a 2,528.8 trillion rupiah budget last month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For 2019, a budget deficit of 1.93 per cent of GDP is expected. By law, Indonesia's fiscal deficit cannot be above 3 per cent of GDP.

The budget plan sees revenue at 2,233.2 trillion rupiah, up almost 10 per cent from what the government expects to collect this year.

Earlier this month, the committee approved 5.3 per cent as the 2020 economic growth target - which some private economists think is too high.

It is higher than the central bank's prediction of 5.1 per cent this year, which would be the first slowing in four years.

Citibank economist Helmi Arman called the 2020 budget deficit "credible".

"It's better in the longer term for the government to exercise prudent fiscal and monetary policies rather than running, for example, a higher budget deficit, but at some incremental cost to stability," he said, noting high foreign ownership in the bond market.

Foreigners own nearly 40 per cent of Indonesian sovereign bonds, according to finance ministry's data.

The government will issue 389.3 trillion rupiah of bonds, not including buybacks and short-term notes for cash management, to fund the budget deficit next year.

Suahasil Nazara, the finance ministry's head of fiscal policy office, said the government has allocated social and infrastructure spending to counter the weakening trend and maintain growth momentum.

"When the global economy is coughing and unpredictable, other countries under high tensions and we could be impacted, the domestic economy must remain strong," Mr Nazara told reporters adding that social spending should provide a cushion for domestic consumption. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: The Women's Forum for Economy & Society

Hiring sentiment takes a knock in poll of 3,600 SMEs

Singapore in world's top 20 for trade growth potential: StanChart study

Britain launches largest repatriation in peacetime history after Thomas Cook collapse

Don't expect Brexit breakthrough at European leaders' talks in New York: Johnson

China steps up govt presence at Alibaba, private giants

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly