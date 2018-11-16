You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia to strengthen rules on repatriating revenue from resource exports

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 1:30 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's government is tightening requirements to force companies to repatriate revenue from the export of natural resources, a minister said on Friday, as authorities seek to support a fragile rupiah currency.

Special accounts will be created for exporters to deposit export revenue at local banks to allow for better monitoring by the government, Darmin Nasution, coordinating minister for economic affairs, told reporters. The new regulation due to take effect Jan 1.

Companies would be barred from exporting if they do not repatriate earnings but would be allowed to keep earnings in dollars, though there would be tax incentives if they convert earnings to rupiah, he said.

Mr Darmin said companies would be allowed to use the repatriated proceeds to fund imports or foreign debt payments.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It is mandatory to repatriate the earnings and deposit them in the (banking) system. The earnings can still be used for the companies needs, but supporting documents must be provided," he said. "We have to formulate policies to give confidence to fund owners so that they will flow into the country, whether it is short-term capital inflow or foreign direct investment," Nasution said.

Indonesia has required exporters to receive their earnings through onshore banks since 2012. Central bank data shows while 90 per cent of such earnings already flow through local banks, only 15 per cent of these funds are converted to rupiah.

The rupiah has strengthened 1.5 per cent over the past two days, driven higher by Bank Indonesia's surprise interest rate rise on Thursday and climbing off from levels not seen since the 1998 Asian Financial Crisis.

On Friday, the government also said it would relax foreign investment restrictions to help boost investment.

Mr Darmin said 54 business sectors previously partially closed to foreign ownership would be opened for full foreign ownership.

These included fabric printing, weaving, and certain dairy processing industries, industry minister Airlangga Hartarto said.

The policy package will also include the expansion of Indonesia's tax holiday programme. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Julian Assange charged in US: WikiLeaks

Malaysia Q3 current account surplus narrows to RM3.8b

Malaysia Q3 GDP grows 4.4% y-o-y, slowing for 4th quarter

Xi woos Pacific islands to curb Taiwan's influence

Singapore, US collaborate further on infrastructure, digital economy and cybersecurity

US, China rivalry to dominate Apec summit

Editor's Choice

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_ABXIOM16_3619305.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust inks deal for Australian group Ixom

Most Read

1 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
2 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
3 DBS makes senior management changes
4 'Reducing friction' for its consumers is key for Go-Jek
5 Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms

Must Read

ST_20180606_BIZREME_4039051.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, US collaborate further on infrastructure, digital economy and cybersecurity

cs-generic-Pinnacle19.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports jump 8.3% in October

nz-toy-161018.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noteholders, Fung Retailing extend lifeline to Toys "R" Us Asia

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening