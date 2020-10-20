You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia's Jan-Sept fiscal deficit at 4.16% of GDP

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Jakarta

INDONESIA'S budget deficit was estimated at 682.1 trillion rupiah (S$63.2 billion) in the January-September period, equivalent to 4.16 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday.

The government has forecast a fiscal deficit of 6.34 per cent of GDP for 2020, the widest in decades, due to increased spending on the Covid-19 pandemic response.

Total spending in the first nine months of the year was 1,841.1 trillion rupiah, up 15.5 per cent from the same period in 2019, while revenue slid 13.7 per cent on a yearly basis to 1,159 trillion rupiah, she told a virtual news conference.

The government has faced criticism for slow budget disbursement, but Ms Sri Mulyani said the latest data showed an acceleration that should prop up an economic recovery, noting nine-month spending was 67.2 per cent of planned 2020 spending.

SEE ALSO

Singtel dividends to see support from Telkomsel's 10.3t rupiah tower sale: DBS

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The central bank has so far met 58 per cent of its targeted purchases of government bonds, on which it is forgoing interest, amounting to 229.7 trillion rupiah, she said.

Luky Alfirman, who heads the finance ministry's debt management department, said the government aims to fully utilise its 397.6 trillion rupiah bond sale agreement for 2020 with Bank Indonesia. The proceeds will be used in part to finance procurement of vaccines. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

A 'great pity' if more Singaporeans do not take up good jobs in electronics: Minister

Agencies 'firing on all cylinders' to create jobs; capabilities can be acquired over time

China on a mission to become independent in chip supply chain

Consumption returns as China's economic recovery picks up

Over S$5.5b in Jobs Support Scheme payouts to be disbursed from Oct 29

Fed's Powell: More important for US to get digital currency right than be first

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit's trustee rejects suggestions that it was remiss in duties

SABANA Reit's trustee HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) has stepped in to say that nothing suggests...

Oct 20, 2020 12:21 AM
Banking & Finance

Home working to boost cyber-attack insurance

[FRANKFURT] German reinsurance giant Munich Re said Monday that it anticipates a boom in cyber-risk insurance in the...

Oct 20, 2020 12:08 AM
Consumer

Farmers push 'veggieburger' label ban in Europe

[BRUSSELS] Angry European farmers are pushing for a ban on calling vegetarian products a "burger" or a "sausage"...

Oct 19, 2020 11:56 PM
Government & Economy

UK, EU agree to intensify trade talks

[LONDON] Britain and the European Union agreed on Monday to intensify trade talks and work on legal texts, a...

Oct 19, 2020 11:51 PM
Transport

Tesla to export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Europe

[BEIJING] Tesla said on Monday it would start exporting China-made Model 3 cars to more than 10 European countries...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dysons sell Wallich Residence triplex penthouse for S$62m

Singapore stops enrolment for Covid-19 antibody trial after US drugmaker halts trial

Brokers' take: Singtel dividends to get boost from associate's 10.3t rupiah tower sale, says DBS

Brokers' take: Wilmar share price drop 'unjustified'; gap with YKA to narrow, say analysts

SK Jewellery suspends trading after close of privatisation offer

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for