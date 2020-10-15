Indonesia's Sept exports, imports beat forecast, trade surplus widens

Indonesia's exports and imports fell in September at a slower-than-expected pace, while the trade surplus widened, signalling improving global demand, according to official data on Thursday.

Exports were down just 0.51 per cent on an annual basis to US$14.01 billion, data from the statistics bureau showed, beating a Reuters poll forecast for a fall of 7.20 per cent, on support from shipments of farm products.

Imports fell 18.88 per cent to US$11.57 billion, less than a tumble of 22.40 per cent expected by the poll.

September's trade surplus was US$2.44 billion, up from US$1.98 billion expected in the poll and the August figure of US$2.33 billion.

