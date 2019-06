Iran's Revolutionary Guard said on Thursday it had shot down a US "spy drone" over its territory after it violated Iranian airspace, according to Iranian state television.

[TEHRAN] Iran's Revolutionary Guard said on Thursday it had shot down a US "spy drone" over its territory after it violated Iranian airspace, according to Iranian state television.

"The US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force" in the country's southern coastal province of Hormozgan, the Revolutionary Guard added, according to the English-language Press TV.

AFP