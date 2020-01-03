You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Iran supreme leader vows 'severe revenge' for Soleimani killing

Fri, Jan 03, 2020 - 1:31 PM

AK_aak_0301.jpg
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed "severe revenge" after the United States killed the commander of the Islamic republic's Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP/KHAMENEI.IR

[TEHRAN] Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed "severe revenge" after the United States killed the commander of the Islamic republic's Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad on Friday.

"Martyrdom was the reward for his ceaseless efforts in all these years," Mr Khamenei said on his Farsi-language Twitter account in reference to Soleimani, also declaring three days of mourning.

"With him gone, God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped, but severe revenge awaits the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood and other martyrs' in last night's incident."

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

China to stick with inflation target of around 3% in 2020: sources

Carlos Ghosn's escape: What we know

US strike kills Iran Quds Force commander Soleimani: Pentagon

Shanghai-London Connect was always just a pipe dream

Australian PM Morrison jeered by angry bushfire victims

Bill Gates ends decade pushing for higher taxes on the rich

BREAKING

Jan 3, 2020 01:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp buying Veolia's public waste collection, cleaning businesses for S$28m

SEMBCORP Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary SembWaste, has entered into a sale and purchase agreement...

Jan 3, 2020 01:33 PM
Government & Economy

China to stick with inflation target of around 3% in 2020: sources

[BEIJING] China plans to keep its inflation target at around 3 per cent in 2020, unchanged from last year, policy...

Jan 3, 2020 12:57 PM
Government & Economy

Carlos Ghosn's escape: What we know

[PARIS] From jumping bail and fleeing to Lebanon to be met with an arrest notice from Interpol, Carlos Ghosn's...

Jan 3, 2020 12:52 PM
Transport

Qantas named safest airline in the world, SIA comes in 6th

[SINGAPORE] The world's safest and most punctual airlines are in the Asia Pacific region.

Jan 3, 2020 12:50 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX primary-listed stocks buy back S$590m of shares in 2019

CLOSE to 80 primary-listed stocks repurchased shares worth some S$590 million last year, accounting for about two-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly