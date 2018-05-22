You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Iran tells Europe to step up and save nuclear deal

Tue, May 22, 2018 - 10:18 PM

file707iy7ey5cw1qr9d1pz.jpg
Miguel Arias Canete (L), European Union Energy Commissioner, during a meeting with Iranian officials in the capital Tehran on May 19, 2018. Iran poured scorn on threatened US sanctions on Tuesday and told European powers to step up and salvage its international nuclear deal.

[BEIRUT] Iran poured scorn on threatened US sanctions on Tuesday and told European powers to step up and salvage its international nuclear deal - though Germany signalled there was only so much it could do to fend off Washington's economic clout.

Senior Iranian military and political figures queued up to issue defiant statements a day after Washington threatened "the strongest sanctions in history" if Iran failed to make a series of sweeping changes.

Two weeks on from US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the nuclear pact, his administration told Iran to drop its nuclear programme and pull out of the Syrian civil war among other demands, setting Washington and Tehran further on a course of confrontation.

"The people of Iran should stand united in the face of this and they will deliver a strong punch to the mouth of the American Secretary of State and anyone who backs them," Ismail Kowsari, a senior commander with Iran's Revolutionary Guards said, according to the Iranian Labour News Agency.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The 2015 nuclear agreement, worked out by the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia, China and Iran, lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its atomic programme.

Mr Trump called it the worst deal ever negotiated but European powers see it as the best chance of stopping Iran developing a nuclear bomb.

After Mr Trump pulled out, the other signatories said they would try to salvage the deal and keep Iran's oil trade and investment flowing. But European companies say they are worried about getting caught up in the new US sanctions, given the extent of Washington's global reach, and some have already started pulling out.

The head of Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy committee in parliament said that the only way to salvage the nuclear deal would be for the European signatories to stand up to the United States.

"Today they must show their strength in the face of American pressure," Alaeddin Borujerdi said, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday told reporters in Argentina he would travel on from there to Washington to discuss the nuclear deal with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He gave no date for his meeting.

Germany's economy minister earlier told a newspaper the Berlin government would help German firms with business in Iran where it could, but could not entirely shield them from the US decision to quit the Iran nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions.

Asked how the German government could assist German firms feeling nervous in the wake of the US decision, Peter Altmaier told the Passauer Neue Presse newspaper that Berlin would help them assess the situation and developments while also urging the US to grant exemptions and deadline extensions.

"We will help where we can, but there is no way of completely averting the consequences of this unilateral withdrawal," he said.

His statement was echoed by Luxembourg’s foreign minister Jean Asselborn who said there were limits to the European Union's powers to persuade its larger firms to stay in Iran in the face of threatened US sanctions.

“We know there are hardly any larger companies in Europe that do not also trade with the United States. The pressure on European companies from the US is quite large," he told reporters in Brussels. "We are in the situation that we're in."

"I believe we should not give up, we should try until the end, to show, with our heads held high, that we are right and Mr Trump is wrong,” he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron last week acknowledged the dilemma faced by firms choosing between trading with the biggest economy in the world, the United States, and risking sanctions and massive fines by trading with Iran.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Govt will adjust pace of public-sector projects to facilitate transformation

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysia's foreign stock inflows for 2018 just got wiped out

Bitcoin a shadowy new realm as US weighs security clearances

EU agrees to start trade talks with Australia, New Zealand

Five dead, dozens quarantined as virus fears spread in India

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_220518_4.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR's expansion plans extend beyond Singapore's shores

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
3 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
4 Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear
5 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 22, 2018
Real Estate

HDB puts on sale 3,970 BTO flats in Sengkang, Yishun, Toa Payoh and Tampines

BP_Mohamed Azmin Ali_220518_115.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia says to review rail project to Singapore, east coast

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening