Iran to suspend some nuclear deal commitments: ministry

[TEHRAN] Iran has decided to suspend some of its commitments under a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with major powers abandoned by Washington last year, the foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.

"The decision of the high security council to 'stop acting on some of the Islamic Republic of Iran's commitments under the (nuclear deal)' was communicated to the heads of state of the countries" still party to the deal - Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, the ministry said.

AFP