You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ireland expresses 'frustration' at Brexit deal delay

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 6:26 AM

SL_sc_190219_25.jpg
Ireland's deputy prime minister expressed annoyance on Monday at Britain's continued failure to ratify a deal on its orderly withdrawal from the European Union.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] Ireland's deputy prime minister expressed annoyance on Monday at Britain's continued failure to ratify a deal on its orderly withdrawal from the European Union.

"Of course there's frustration," Simon Coveney, who is also Dublin's foreign minister, told reporters after more talks in Brussels with EU colleagues.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May thinks she might be able to get a deal signed with EU leaders in November past the British parliament if it is reworded.

But EU leaders, as Mr Coveney noted, insist this is a non-starter and that, in particular, a guarantee of no hard border between Ireland and the UK must stay.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"My job is to try to protect Irish interests and the Irish people through Brexit, which is not an Irish policy," he said after the ministerial meeting.

"We are spending hundreds of millions of euros in Ireland preparing for a no-deal Brexit to try to protect Irish citizens," he added.

"We don't want to have to do that. Of course we want a solution here. And yes, there's frustration," he said.

"We have less than 40 days to go until the United Kingdom formally leaves the European Union and we still don't know what the British government is actually asking for to actually get this deal ratified."

Earlier, Mr Coveney had met chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier for an update on the talks.

Later, Mr Barnier met Britain's latest minister for Brexit, Stephen Barclay, who is preparing in Brussels with British attorney general Geoffrey Cox to prepare the ground for Mrs May to return.

"Productive conversations with @MichelBarnier, with a commitment to work together to solve the backstop. I'll update my colleagues in Cabinet tomorrow," Barclay tweeted.

London wants the "backstop", the clause binding Northern Ireland into the EU customs union if a new deal to keep the border open is not found, to be time-limited or to be allowed to unilaterally end it.

Mrs May hopes that if the text of the deal is modified or clarified in such a way that Cox is able to advise sceptical lawmakers that the backstop is not binding, a majority would back it.

British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt had insisted upon arriving at the meeting that Britain's support for the Northern Ireland peace deal was "unconditional".

Both London and Brussels would have to show flexibility to find a reworked Brexit deal that could get past the House of Commons, he said.

"But what we need is trust and vision on both sides, because what's at stake here is Britain's relationship with its European neighbours for the next 25 years."

AFP

Government & Economy

EU's Juncker expects Trump to refrain from imposing higher tariffs on cars

Top advisor to Canada PM Trudeau resigns amid controversy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

A Budget to bring some cheer, and to secure Singapore

Steering through changing tides

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

Editor's Choice

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
3 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
4 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
5 DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

Must Read

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

BT_20190219_SMEROBOT_3700073.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Simplifying schemes for SMEs a key focus: industry watchers

BT_20190219_CAG_3700040.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Fiscal planning: matching funding with project type

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening