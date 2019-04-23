You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Islamic State group claims Sri Lanka attacks: propaganda arm

Tue, Apr 23, 2019 - 8:23 PM

file6uefg02jzsnrlgxh3l4.jpg
An ISIS fighter with the Islamic State flag.The Islamic State group on Tuesday claimed a series of bombings that killed more than 320 people in Sri Lanka, after the government blamed local Islamists for the blasts.
AFP

[BEIRUT] The Islamic State group on Tuesday claimed a series of bombings that killed more than 320 people in Sri Lanka, after the government blamed local Islamists for the blasts.

"Those that carried out the attack that targeted members of the US-led coalition and Christians in Sri Lanka the day before yesterday are Islamic State group fighters," said a statement released by IS propaganda agency Amaq.

Sunday's bombings targeting churches and high-end hotels are among the deadliest such attacks worldwide since the 2001 strikes on the United States.

The Sri Lankan government on Tuesday blamed the Islamist National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ) group for the blasts, saying they were carried out in retaliation for last month's attacks on two mosques in New Zealand.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The presidency said there was intelligence that "international terror groups" were backing Sri Lankan extremists.

Police sources told AFP Tuesday that two Muslim brothers - sons of a wealthy Colombo spice trader - were among the perpetrators of the attacks.

They blew themselves up as guests queued for breakfast at the Shangri-La and Cinnamon Grand hotels in the capital, the source said.

The pair were key members of the NTJ, which the government has previously blamed for defacing Buddhist statues, according to an investigation officer.

Tuesday's claim by IS comes one month after a Kurdish-led Syrian force announced victory over the IS proto-state, after routing jihadists from their last holdout in east Syria with backing from a US-led coalition.

Even after losing their last scrap of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz, the jihadists retain a global network of recruits and have claimed attacks in Iraq, Syria and beyond.

On Sunday, IS claimed responsibility for an attack that killed 10 people and trapped around 2,000 for hours inside the communications ministry in the Afghan capital Kabul the previous day.

AFP

Government & Economy

Probe shows Sri Lanka attacks 'retaliation for Christchurch'

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sri Lanka detains Syrian in investigation of blasts; toll rises to 321

Heng Swee Keat promoted to Deputy Prime Minister from May 1

Singapore's headline inflation inches up in March, core inflation eases marginally

Toll in Sri Lanka blasts rises to 310: police spokesman

Editor's Choice

BT_20190423_ABFOOD22_3760677.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Garage

R&D in nutrition, sustainability to drive disruption in food industry

BT_20190423_RMPERENNIAL23_3760691.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point for S$520m

lwx_hyflux_230419_11.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to ask court for further 3-month reprieve from creditors

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m
5 Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

Must Read

lwx_OFFICE_230419_79.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

One third of job roles in finance may be impacted by automation: MAS-IBF study

doc751mx1ljsbobhx8yt9_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc751m29e8qdfiz6zuehm_doc74zfa4affnt14rvm59a5.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat promoted to Deputy Prime Minister from May 1

lwx_grab_230419_86.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Garage

Grab adds Agoda, Booking.com, BookMyShow, HOOQ to super app

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening