You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Iswaran visits Paris to deepen France-Singapore innovation and technology links

Mon, May 21, 2018 - 7:02 PM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

MINISTER-IN-CHARGE of Trade Relations S Iswaran is visiting Paris this week as part of the France-Singapore Year of Innovation 2018, which aims to ramp up innovation and research linkages between the two countries.

The minister will be in Paris from May 22 to 25. His key engagements in Paris include bilateral meetings with French government officials, public speaking events as well as an innovation and technology festival.

Mr Iswaran, who is also Minister for Communications and Information, will also meet with counterparts overseeing the communications and information portfolios.

Mr Iswaran will meet French government officials to reaffirm Singapore's commitment to working closely with the European Union towards the smooth and swift ratification of the European Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (EUSFTA).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore government officials have previously stated that the EUSFTA can be "a pathfinder" towards an eventual EU-Asean FTA.

The EU is the largest foreign investor in Singapore, accounting for close to S$341 billion and about a quarter of the total foreign direct investment here in 2016.

On May 24, Mr Iswaran will visit Viva Technology (VivaTech), a three-day tech and innovation festival in Paris with showcases from around the world.

The event will bring together 80,000 attendees, 8,000 startups and 1,400 investors from 103 countries.

At VivaTech, Mr Iswaran will participate in a joint dialogue with France's Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, Frédérique Vidal.

He will also deliver the keynote speech at a conference about Singapore's role as an artificial intelligence and deep tech hub in Asia - held in conjunction with VivaTech and organised by Enterprise Singapore, Action Community for Entrepreneurship (ACE) and SGInnovate.

"Singapore and France share deep linkages in research and development, and synergies between our innovation ecosystems in many areas, and we will continue to strengthen these ties and deepen collaborations," said Mr Iswaran.

"With an excellent startup ecosystem and strong connections within Asia, Singapore is well positioned as a launchpad for French and European companies looking to expand into the region."

France is Singapore's second largest trading partner in the EU and the 16th largest globally. Total trade with France last year was close to S$17 billion.

More than 1,900 French companies were based in Singapore as at last year.

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China's wealth gap: Teslas for the rich, footpaths for the poor

China's wealth gap: Teslas for the rich, footpaths for the poor

Coordinated bombs rock 'peace progress' claims in Thai south

Anwar reassures Malays who fear losing racial advantage

Anwar reassures Malays who fear losing racial advantage

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_210518_3.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BT_20180521_LSSC18_3442876.jpg
May 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart's digitalisation push nets more customers

May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hard for minorities to win in LTC delisting

Most Read

1 SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing
2 PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya
3 Malaysia's Najib summoned to anti-corruption agency: report
4 ESR-Reit and VIT merger could lead to more industrial Reit deals
5 Economic crime reported in Singapore 'at record high'
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Mahathir_210518_58.jpg
May 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir

BP_Mahathir_210518_58.jpg
May 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Capitol Singapore.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial appoints Europe's luxury hotel group Kempinski to operate Capitol Singapore hotel

May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tat Hong to delist as offeror now controls more than 90% of all shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening