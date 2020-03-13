You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Italy fumes at ECB's Lagarde after Milan market plunge

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 10:01 PM

file72a06zcr1uw16z0usbyr.jpg
Italian leaders expressed their "disgust" Friday with comments from European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde that saw the Milan exchange suffer a historic collapse.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[ROME] Italian leaders expressed their "disgust" Friday with comments from European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde that saw the Milan exchange suffer a historic collapse.

The ECB surprised markets on Thursday by refusing to lower its main interest rate in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Lagarde appeared to make matters worse by noting that the institution was "not here to close spreads" between the borrowing costs of member states.

Her words contributed to a record 17 per cent drop on the Milan exchange and a spike in the yields of Italian bonds.

"Let me express my disgust, horror and shame for what is happening in Europe," Italian far-right leader Matteo Salvini said.

SEE ALSO

ECB to split teams on coronavirus; Lagarde, De Guindos to work apart

"The only help from Europe was to bring down the stock market and drive the spreads crazy. Yesterday, the Italians lost 68 billion euros(S$106.8 billion) in savings," he claimed.

"We will consider the possibility of asking for economic compensation."

The Milan stock exchange followed global markets higher on Friday and was back up 17.7 per cent at around 1230 GMT.

But the former IMF chief's comments made an impression with even more moderate politicians in Rome.

"President Lagarde objectively made a mistake yesterday," former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi was quoted as saying by Italy's AGI news agency.

"I hope it is only a mistake of communication, not a change of line with respect to (former European Central Bank head Mario) Draghi's management," Mr Renzi said.

Ms Lagarde appeared to try to walk back her comments in an interview following the ECB press conference.

The ECB is "fully committed to avoid any fragmentation in a difficult moment for the euro area," she told CNBC.

But Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte still expressed disappointment with Ms Lagarde's response to her first major crisis since becoming ECB head in November.

"The task of the central bank must be not to hinder but to help (government) interventions, creating favourable conditions for them," the AGI news agency quoted Mr Conte as saying on Thursday.

AFP

Government & Economy

EU's draft new deal envisages close ties with Britain

13 new Covid-19 cases, including nine who caught it overseas

Registers of Electors open for public inspection from March 14 to 27

Japan's economic policymakers now factoring in Olympics cancellation, sources say

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore's financial markets are functioning normally despite volatility: MAS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 13, 2020 09:45 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street jumps after worst day since 1987

[NEW YORK] US stock markets opened sharply higher on Friday after their worst daily selloff in more than three...

Mar 13, 2020 09:18 PM
Government & Economy

EU's draft new deal envisages close ties with Britain

[BRUSSELS] The European Union's new deal with Brexit Britain envisages a tight trade and security relationship,...

Mar 13, 2020 09:01 PM
Government & Economy

13 new Covid-19 cases, including nine who caught it overseas

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has confirmed 13 new Covid-19 cases, including nine that are imported, said the Ministry of...

Mar 13, 2020 08:15 PM
Consumer

Rich universities scramble with virus forcing student refunds

[NEW YORK] Some of the most expensive US universities are scrambling to come up with a new and once inconceivable...

Mar 13, 2020 08:10 PM
Government & Economy

Registers of Electors open for public inspection from March 14 to 27

[SINGAPORE] The lists of Singaporeans eligible to vote at the next general election have been revised and are open...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.