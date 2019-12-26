You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Italy's education minister resigns over lack of funds for ministry

Thu, Dec 26, 2019 - 7:11 AM

nz_lorenzo_261219.jpg
Italian Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti told Reuters on Wednesday he had resigned after failing to obtain from the government billions of euros he said were needed to improve the country's schools and universities.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ROME] Italian Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti told Reuters on Wednesday he had resigned after failing to obtain from the government billions of euros he said were needed to improve the country's schools and universities.

The resignation is a blow to the embattled government, whose ruling parties are at odds on issues ranging from euro zone reform to migrant rights.

It also underscores the problems of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, Mr Fioramonti's party, which is trying to reorganise amid widespread internal dissatisfaction with its leader Luigi Di Maio. Mr Fioramonti told Reuters he had tendered his "irrevocable resignation" to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in a letter on Dec 23.

This month, three 5-Star senators jumped ship to join the right-wing League in opposition.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Fioramonti said shortly after the government of 5-Star and the centre-left Democratic Party was formed in September that he would quit unless education spending was raised by 3 billion euros (S$4.47 billion) in the 2020 budget.

SEE ALSO

Morales claims US orchestrated 'coup' to tap Bolivia's lithium

Few believed him, even as the budget continued its passage through parliament and it became clear the government had little intention of hiking taxes or cutting spending to find the funds he demanded. The budget was approved on Monday ahead of a Dec 31 deadline.

"It shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that a minister keeps his word," Mr Fioramonti told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

Mr Fioramonti said he would still support the government in parliament, where he is a lower house deputy.

Italy spends 3.6 per cent of gross domestic product on primary to university education, compared with an average of 5 per cent among 32 countries in a report by the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development. As a proportion of public spending, Italy came bottom in the OECD.

Mr Fioramonti, a former economics professor at South Africa's Pretoria University, has been one of Italy's most outspoken ministers during his three months in office.

His proposals for new taxes on airline tickets, plastic and sugary foods to raise funds for education were attacked by critics who said Italians were already over-taxed.

A vocal supporter of green policies, Mr Fioramonti made headlines when he announced Italy would next year become the first country to make it compulsory for schoolchildren to study climate change and sustainable development.

Earlier this month he said Italian energy giant ENI should halt oil exploration and focus on renewable energy.

"I have sometimes felt I could have had more support from my own party over my proposals on the environment," Mr Fioramonti said.

"5-Star was born 10 years ago with a strongly green platform, but it seems to have got lost along the way."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Britain's Queen hails climate movement on Christmas Day

Nepal arrests 122 Chinese over suspected cyber scam

21 suffer carbon monoxide poisoning at French Christmas mass

Police, protesters clash as Hong Kong celebrates Christmas

Egypt’s current account deficit narrows, FDI up in July-September 2019

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he had partial memory loss after a fall this week

BREAKING

Dec 26, 2019 06:56 AM
Real Estate

Daiwa to expand real estate trust business as low rates persist

[TOKYO] Daiwa Securities Group is expanding its real estate investment trust business as low interest rates continue...

Dec 26, 2019 06:49 AM
Life & Culture

'Friends' theme songwriter dies aged 72

[WASHINGTON] Allee Willis, who wrote the theme song for the hit television show Friends, has died at age 72...

Dec 26, 2019 06:45 AM
Government & Economy

Britain's Queen hails climate movement on Christmas Day

[LONDON] Britain's Queen Elizabeth II used her Christmas Day message on Wednesday to pay tribute to young...

Dec 26, 2019 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

Nepal arrests 122 Chinese over suspected cyber scam

[KATHMANDU] More than 100 Chinese nationals in Nepal on tourist visas have been detained over a suspected cyber scam...

Dec 26, 2019 06:42 AM
Technology

New internet outages in Iran ahead of commemorations

[TEHRAN] A wave of internet outages was imposed in Iran Wednesday, ILNA news agency reported, a day before...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly