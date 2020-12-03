You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ivanka Trump questioned under oath in lawsuit over use of inauguration funds

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 10:31 AM

rk_ivankatrump_031220.jpg
Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and adviser, was questioned under oath this week as part of a civil lawsuit alleging misuse of nonprofit funds for Donald Trump's inauguration four years ago.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and adviser, was questioned under oath this week as part of a civil lawsuit alleging misuse of nonprofit funds for Donald Trump's inauguration four years ago.

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine's office disclosed in a court filing on Tuesday that the deposition had taken place that day.

In a January 2020 lawsuit, Mr Racine claimed Donald Trump's real estate business and other entities misused nonprofit funds to enrich the Trump family.

According to the suit, a tax-exempt nonprofit corporation called the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee coordinated with the Trump family to grossly overpay for event space in the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

Mr Racine's lawsuit alleged that in one case, the nonprofit paid more than US$300,000 to hold a private reception at the Trump hotel for the president's three oldest children - Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric - on the inauguration evening of Jan 20, 2017.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"District law requires nonprofits to use their funds for their stated public purpose, not to benefit private individuals or companies," Mr Racine said earlier this year.

His lawsuit seeks to recover the US$1 million that was allegedly funneled directly to the Trump family business.

A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The inaugural committee has said its finances were independently audited, and that all money was spent lawfully.

Although campaign finance laws restrict the size of campaign contributions, inauguration committees can accept unlimited donations, including from corporations.

The US$107 million raised by Mr Trump's inaugural committee, chaired by real estate developer and investor Thomas Barrack, was the largest in history, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Former Trump campaign aide Richard Gates served as deputy chairman of the inaugural committee.

Gates was one of several Trump associates convicted in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon charged with fraud

Davos may move to Singapore as WEF holds talks on 2021 location

Private housing supply from confirmed land sale sites up 17.1% for H1 2021: MND

Growth in China's services sector soars on stronger consumer demand: Caixin

Australia says international borders to stay shut for 'some time' despite vaccine progress

Trump floats idea of 2024 White House run

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 3, 2020 11:37 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon charged with fraud

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai appeared in court on Thursday charged with fraud, the latest in a...

Dec 3, 2020 11:34 AM
Technology

Google violated US labour laws in clampdown on worker organising: regulator

[OAKLAND] The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) issued a complaint on Wednesday accusing Alphabet's Google of...

Dec 3, 2020 11:25 AM
Real Estate

KKR nears US$800m US warehouse deal with e-commerce booming

[NEW YORK] KKR & Co is nearing a deal for a portfolio of US warehouses, a sector that has received a boost...

Dec 3, 2020 11:22 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets fluctuate after rally, eyes on US stimulus talks

[HONG KONG] Asian markets drifted on Thursday as investors struggled to build on last month's spectacular rally,...

Dec 3, 2020 11:07 AM
Banking & Finance

US venture capital investments exceed 2019 levels despite pandemic gloom

[BENGALURU] Despite an initial freeze in investments early in the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, US venture...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB 'lottery' conundrum: analysts weigh in on ways to mitigate it

Stocks to watch: Geo Energy, Credit Bureau Asia, Addvalue Technologies

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

Singapore stocks open lower on Thursday, STI down 0.4%

It's a bumpy road for SingPost in the e-commerce arena

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for