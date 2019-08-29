You are here
Japan allows first exports of hydrogen fluoride to South Korea since export curbs
[SEOUL] Japan has approved shipment of hydrogen fluoride used in making computer chips to South Korea for the first time since imposing tighter export controls in July, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
In July, Japan imposed export curbs on hydrogen fluoride and two other materials used to make chips and screens to South Korea, deepening a row rooted in Japan's wartime history.
Japan has since allowed exports of photoresists, one of the other two items under export curbs, twice.
REUTERS