You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan allows first exports of hydrogen fluoride to South Korea since export curbs

Thu, Aug 29, 2019 - 8:41 PM

[SEOUL] Japan has approved shipment of hydrogen fluoride used in making computer chips to South Korea for the first time since imposing tighter export controls in July, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

In July, Japan imposed export curbs on hydrogen fluoride and two other materials used to make chips and screens to South Korea, deepening a row rooted in Japan's wartime history.

Japan has since allowed exports of photoresists, one of the other two items under export curbs, twice.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

European economic confidence unexpectedly rose in August

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Collapse us if you can, British government dares Brexit opponents

Australia unveils religious freedom bill, after rugby star sacked for 'hell awaits homosexuals' post

Hong Kong unrest sends business travellers to Thailand, Singapore

Australia's drought expected to persist in spring

Editor's Choice

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_construction_290823.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will sea change engulf developers?

Must Read

colin-hdl-29.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Haidilao founder ousts Far East's Ng brothers to debut at top of Forbes Singapore Rich List

doc76vem8slz1zt11k7goe_doc74vssne1vco1bwc1f2wj.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly