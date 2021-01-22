You are here

Japan cabinet approves bill for tougher virus measures

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 12:31 PM

Japan's Cabinet approved draft laws to toughen coronavirus restrictions on Frida, a move that could threaten rule-breakers with fines and prison sentences for the first time since the outbreak began.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

With just six months until the virus-postponed Tokyo Olympics are due to begin,...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for